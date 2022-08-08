David McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose lovingly crafted narratives on subjects ranging from the Brooklyn Bridge to Presidents John Adams and Harry Truman made him among the most popular and influential historians of his time, has died. He was 89.McCullough died Sunday in Hingham, Massachusetts, according to his publisher, Simon & Schuster.“David McCullough was a national treasure. His books brought history to life for millions of readers. Through his biographies, he dramatically illustrated the most ennobling parts of the American character," Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said in a statement. A joyous and tireless student of the...

HINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO