Rams move date & site of football opener
Due to condition of some of the sod put down on Linduska Field earlier this summer, Greene County school officials have moved the season opening varsity football game with ACGC. Instead of playing at Linduska Field on Friday, Aug. 26 as originally scheduled, the non-district game now is set for the Ogden High School football field on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
Ram football practice schedule this week
All Iowa high schools were allowed to begin official practice yesterday for Fall sports. Greene County has cross-country, football, and volleyball, this time of year. Head football coach Caden Duncan talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about the practice schedule. “We’re starting at 6 p.m. this week through Friday, hoping it won’t be quite as hot then. We weren’t able to practice early mornings due to conflicts with some of our coaching staff, so we’ll go at night.”
Two DCG Baseball Players on All State Team
Over the weekend, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State team were announced to the public, and Dallas Center – Grimes was able to have two players make it to the team. Junior Clayton Campidilli was able to make the 2nd team and sophomore Keaton Fenn was able to make the third team.
DCG Fall Athletics Kicks Off Practice Today
Dallas Center – Grimes fall athletics will be having their first practices of the season today, as they will be looking to make a positive mark on their portion of the season. Football had a rare losing record with a 3-6 mark in 2021, but will be returning some...
ADM Fall Sports Practice Kicks Off Today
Adel-Desoto-Minburn athletics will be having their first official practices of the fall today, as Tiger athletes gear up for an exciting fall of 2022 season. Football, volleyball, and boys and girls cross country will all be practicing at various times today, with all hoping to make positive impacts to the season.
Volleyball Rams have six homes dates in 2022
Greene County High School volleyball officially begins practice today. Head coach Chris Heisterkamp returns all but one of the key players from the 2021 team that went 16-13 overall, 4-3 in the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference, and had the first winning season in 10 years. The Rams will be...
Brian Moon Memorial Adult Softball Tournament This Weekend
Residents of Stuart are coming together to honor the life of Brian Moon, a former member of the Stuart-Menlo High School Baseball team. Organizer Mason Hasty says they are putting a slow pitch co ed adult softball tournament to honor Moon this Saturday. Hasty explains Moon was probably one of the best baseball players to come through the Stuart area and he also attended Dana College to play baseball in Blair, Nebraska and was an All-American. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio the passion Moon had for the game made them want to put this tournament together.
Perry Ready For First Day of Pads
The Perry football team will transition into full pads today as they countdown to kickoff in less than two weeks. After a full week of no-contact drills, Perry will turn up the tempo this week with a full pad practice for the first time. Perry is reporting a small rosters so the delicate balance of a tough, physical practice will have to maneuver around a small roster that has no room for injuries. Perry’s first game will be August 19th at home against Panorama.
AC/GC Youth Football Camp Gets Started Today
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football has their annual youth football camp today and the enrollment has grown. The have 88 kids signed up to learn the fundamentals of Charger football which is an increase to prevous years. The camp will get going from 6 to 7pm today. The registration is still open with the fee of $30. Particpants do not need cleats or gloves, just a great attitude. The camp will also continue until tomorrow from 6 to 7:30pm. All camps will take place at Charger Stadium and for more information on how to sign visit the link here.
Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament to Be in Adel
ADM Tigers volleyball will be hosting an adult co-ed sand volleyball tournament this week at the Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, with proceeds to go to the program. This is the first time that they’ve put together a tournament, and all proceeds will allow the Tigers program to cover bonus expenses.
Jefferson Woman Wins $100,000 from Lottery Scratch Game
A Jefferson woman recently won a large cash prize from the Iowa Lottery. According to the Iowa Lottery, Maria Morales Aguilar won the top prize of $100,000 from the “Super 20s” scratch game. This was the 12th top prize from this $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $100,000 and 16 $10,000 prizes. Aguilar purchased the winning ticket at a Casey’s General Store in Paullina in O’Brien County.
James A. Waldhoff, 82, of Carroll
Funeral services for James A Waldhoff, age 82, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Public is invited to school Pep Rally Aug. 15
The start of the new school year is less than two weeks away and a Pep Rally to celebrate the start of 2022-23 will be held in Jefferson. It’s on Monday, Aug. 15 on the Bell Tower Plaza with Greene County Activities Booster Club providing a “Free-Will” supper with meat for the supper donated by Murphy Farm Meats. Supper will be served starting at 5 p.m. with the Pep Rally beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fall sports teams and coaches will be on hand, as will other school officials. The public is invited to help get the new school year off to a fun and uplifting start.
Cruisin’ to the Square a Chance to Show Off Jefferson
With Cruisin’ to the Square coming up tomorrow in Jefferson, there will be a lot more than classic and modern vehicles filling up the streets of the downtown area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there will also be a poker walk that includes eight retail businesses. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio those who register for the poker walk and have at least seven of the eight businesses stamp their card, those individuals will draw five cards and the top eight best poker hands will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Wetrich talks about the long term implications this promotion can have.
Swing for the Cure with Iowa House Incorporated to Raise Funds for Uninsured or Underinsured
A new fundraiser event is coming up later this month and time is running out to register. Midwest Behavioral Health in Jefferson is hosting its first-ever Swing for Recovery golf tournament on August 26th. The four-person best ball fundraiser will take place at the Jefferson Community Golf Course with a shotgun start at 9am. Owner Megan Ball says all proceeds will go to their non-profit organization, Iowa House Incorporated, which supports direct care for patients and helps those that are uninsured or under-insured.
Lavonne “Bonnie” Dryden, 95, of Carroll
Funeral services for Lavonne “Bonnie” Dryden, age 95, of Carroll, will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll. Burial will be in Summit Hill Cemetery in Pocahontas, IA. Visitation will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in...
Richard Judd, 95, of Perry
Private family burial for Richard Judd, age 95 of Perry, will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Memorials will be given to Perry Golf and Country Club or McCreary Community Center and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Wisconsin Women Faces OWI After Crashing Into Semi On I-80 Friday
A Wisconsin woman faces charges from an alleged incident from Friday. According to the Stuart Police Department, officers responded to the incident at 8:02pm on the Interstate-80 eastbound off ramp in Stuart. A Nissan Cube, driven by Shelli Madsen from Wisconsin, was headed westbound on the eastbound ramp and collided head on with a semi truck.
Iowa House Candidate Meet and Greet In Panora
There will be a candidate doing a meet and greet in Panora coming up this weekend. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Michael Mills Memorial Park on Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30pm.
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, formerly of Scranton
Funeral services for Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson with Pastor Daniel Cunningham officiating. Burial will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. Visitation will...
