Abita Springs, LA

NOLA.com

RTA, nearing launch of transit system redesign, gets new board chair

As New Orleans prepares for a major bus route overhaul, the Regional Transit Authority’s board of commissioners has appointed a new chairperson. Disability rights advocate Mark Raymond Jr. has been elevated from vice chair to replace longtime Chair Flozell Daniels Jr., who resigned to focus on a new job in the nonprofit world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
City
Covington, LA
City
Abita Springs, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish OKs preschool money for 53 low-income residents

The Jefferson Parish Council has cobbled together money that will put dozens of children from low-income households into early childhood education programs. Paired with matching money from the Louisiana state government, the $275,000 allocation that the council approved in June will pay for 53 slots for children younger than 5 in early learning centers across Jefferson Parish.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Body of missing kayaker found in Slidell bayou

The body of a 28-year-old man reported missing in Doubloon Bayou near Slidell Tuesday evening was located underwater later Tuesday night, authorities said. The St. Tammany Coroner's Office identified the man Wednesday as David Anderson of Slidell. Anderson's father called the St. Tammany Parish’s Sheriff’s Office around 10 p.m. to...
SLIDELL, LA
Person
Alexis Jones
NOLA.com

Federal judge rules on mandatory bar membership for Louisiana lawyers

A federal judge has upheld mandatory state bar membership for all Louisiana lawyers, citing tight new restrictions on lobbying and other political activity by the association on topics unrelated to the legal profession. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk for the second time rejected a legal challenge by Randy Boudreaux, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues

When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Dirty Linen Night, the stained and wrinkled downtown art stroll, take place Saturday

Dirty Linen Night, the French Quarter’s annual art block party, returns on Saturday (Aug. 13) from 6 to 9 p.m., after a two-year COVID hibernation. According to organizers, the 2022 event is bigger than ever, with participating galleries, boutiques, and other businesses stretching from the 200 to 1100 blocks of Royal Street, plus outposts on Chartres Street and elsewhere.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

