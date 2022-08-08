Read full article on original website
Parents of man who drowned at Pearl River dam sue the Corps of Engineers
The parents of a man who drowned after becoming trapped beneath a dam on the Pearl River in 2020 have filed a lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers, saying the agency failed to remove or modify the dam despite knowing its dangerous history. Michael and Bridget Golden of Covington...
RTA, nearing launch of transit system redesign, gets new board chair
As New Orleans prepares for a major bus route overhaul, the Regional Transit Authority’s board of commissioners has appointed a new chairperson. Disability rights advocate Mark Raymond Jr. has been elevated from vice chair to replace longtime Chair Flozell Daniels Jr., who resigned to focus on a new job in the nonprofit world.
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
Council Budget Chair slams Entergy over data showing district averaged 3 outages per day in 2nd quarter of year
Between April 1 and July 17, there were 342 power outages in City Council District A alone, 43% of which were planned interruptions by Entergy New Orleans resulting in customers being without power for 1.9 million minutes, according to data collected by the district’s council member Joe Giarrusso. Giarrusso,...
Entergy New Orleans customers will get $10.2 million bill for power plant outage, utility says
From the shutdown of a massive nuclear power station in Mississippi to brief blackouts caused by squirrels, Entergy New Orleans reliability big and small was put under a microscope at a City Council hearing Wednesday. For the first time, utility officials explained what led to a month-long outage at the...
Jefferson Parish OKs preschool money for 53 low-income residents
The Jefferson Parish Council has cobbled together money that will put dozens of children from low-income households into early childhood education programs. Paired with matching money from the Louisiana state government, the $275,000 allocation that the council approved in June will pay for 53 slots for children younger than 5 in early learning centers across Jefferson Parish.
Body of missing kayaker found in Slidell bayou
The body of a 28-year-old man reported missing in Doubloon Bayou near Slidell Tuesday evening was located underwater later Tuesday night, authorities said. The St. Tammany Coroner's Office identified the man Wednesday as David Anderson of Slidell. Anderson's father called the St. Tammany Parish’s Sheriff’s Office around 10 p.m. to...
Watchdog: Power struggles between city, Sheriff's Office has set back New Orleans jail's progress
Power struggles between the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the city have long stymied progress at the New Orleans jail that could have moved the facility closer to compliance with a federal consent decree and made it safer, according to a new report. The report, from the nonprofit Bureau...
Bar owned by New Orleans' new 'night mayor' lacks alcohol license, documents show
The popular bar and performance venue owned by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s choice to lead the new “Office of Nighttime Economy” has operated without a valid city alcohol license for more than two months, according to city records. Howlin’ Wolf, the Warehouse District hotspot owned by Howard Kaplan,...
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
Federal judge rules on mandatory bar membership for Louisiana lawyers
A federal judge has upheld mandatory state bar membership for all Louisiana lawyers, citing tight new restrictions on lobbying and other political activity by the association on topics unrelated to the legal profession. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk for the second time rejected a legal challenge by Randy Boudreaux, a...
Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues
When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
Mayhew Bakery, neighborhood hero after Hurricane Ida, to close. ‘It keeps getting harder’
When Mayhew Bakery opened in Faubourg St. John in the fall of 2019, it was part of a hopeful wave of small artisan bakeries helping revive the old craft around New Orleans neighborhoods. The pandemic descended just a few months later, then Hurricane Ida delivered a wallop. Now Mayhew Bakery...
Criminal charges downgraded for New Orleans man who struck Plaquemines deputy in ATV chase
Criminal charges against an 18-year-old New Orleans man who struck a Plaquemines Parish deputy sheriff while fleeing on an all-terrain vehicle have been downgraded from attempted murder to aggravated second-degree battery, as dash camera video of the collision and other evidence do not support the higher charge in the eyes of prosecutors and a grand jury.
St. Tammany students begin phased return to school. 'It's going to be a good year.'
Students began returning to St. Tammany Parish public schools Monday, the start of a new school year that administrators hope will be less turbulent than the past two, which were overshadowed by the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. St. Tammany's students are returning over a three-day period this week. St. Tammany...
Longtime Howlin’ Wolf music club owner named New Orleans' new 'night mayor'
When trouble brews in New Orleans between night clubs and neighbors, there's a new number to call. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Howlin’ Wolf club owner and Rebirth Brass Band manager Howie Kaplan as the first director of the new office of nighttime economy at a news conference Monday. Kaplan’s...
Man files lawsuit against off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who shot him
A New Orleans man who allegedly tried to shoot someone and who was shot in response by an off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has sued the law enforcement agency, arguing his civil rights were violated when the deputy used “unnecessary and excessive force” to subdue him.
Elegant $1M-plus properties offer Southern charm, a lagoon-style pool and a perch over the lake
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
Woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting at midday Tuesday at the edge of Central City, New Orleans police said. The shooting, in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. The woman died at the scene, but her name and age were not immediately released.
Dirty Linen Night, the stained and wrinkled downtown art stroll, take place Saturday
Dirty Linen Night, the French Quarter’s annual art block party, returns on Saturday (Aug. 13) from 6 to 9 p.m., after a two-year COVID hibernation. According to organizers, the 2022 event is bigger than ever, with participating galleries, boutiques, and other businesses stretching from the 200 to 1100 blocks of Royal Street, plus outposts on Chartres Street and elsewhere.
