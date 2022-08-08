Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
wgvunews.org
Muskegon taps Lundington Police Chief as next Director of Public Safety
After a nationwide search, the City of Muskegon says, it has found its next Director of Public Safety. Sources told WGVU Tuesday that the job is being offered to Tim Kozal, who has been serving as the Chief of Police in Ludington, Michigan since 2020. Kozal had been one of...
Busy downtown Grand Rapids street to close for more than a week
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A busy stretch of Monroe Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids will close for 12 days starting Wednesday, Aug. 10. Grand Rapids officials say the closure of Monroe Avenue NW between Lyon and Michigan streets is due to crosswalk improvements and watermain work in front of City Hall and DeVos Place.
Muskegon Lake waterfront developer buys Hartshorn residential development
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon developer Ryan Leestma knows how to take advantage of an opportunity when he sees one. He recently did so by purchasing the Hartshorn Village development, which is directly next to his $250 million project, Adelaide Pointe, on Muskegon Lake. “The reason I bought (Hartshorn) is...
michiganradio.org
Two generations and $70 million later, Muskegon Lake is restored
In West Michigan, Muskegon Lake will soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. The completion of restoration efforts comes after over 30 years and 470 million invested in cleanup. Along with the progress and promise of economic revitalization, there is still work to be done...
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
Muskegon’s Future 15 young professionals highlighted by chamber of commerce
MUSKEGON, MI – A group of Muskegon Lakeshore’s up-and-coming young professionals are earning some time in the spotlight with a special recognition from the business community. Future 15, an annual recognition from the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, highlights 15 individuals who contribute to the growth and success...
Documentary examines race issues in Grand Rapids
A documentary that highlights race problems in mid-size cities will soon put Grand Rapids back in the spotlight.
WOOD
Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
Grand Rapids Was the First U.S. City to Add Fluoride To Its Water
Fluoride has been a part of most of our lives for some time. It's in our toothpaste, in our mouthwash, and has been in the public water supply in most areas for a while now. However, the very first city in the United States to add fluoride to its water supply is right here in Michigan.
New homeowners introduced in Muskegon Heights
Once completed, the Dockerys will live in the first home built within the city since the early 2000s.
In danger of closing over LGBTQ books, W MI library board votes to put millage back on ballot
A West Michigan library board has voted to put a millage back on the November ballot after voters turned it down over LGBTQ books.
Muskegon Heights developer unveils designs for some of city's first new homes in 17 years
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Plans to build dozens of new houses per year in the City of Muskegon Heights began to pick up steam Monday with help from an independent developer. A series of homes will be built with the goal of transitioning the city’s renters into homeowners.
Kids get new backpacks in Community Choice Credit Union annual giveaway
With back-to-school season just around the corner, Community Choice Credit Union is distributing more than 800 backpacks, all stuffed with school supplies, to children across the state.
$200M in aid available for Michigan child care providers
A third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program will distribute nearly $200 million to keep providers in business and lower costs for families. The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant available to approximately 8,000 licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers to be used to support operational expenses.
First-time Muskegon Heights home-buyers 'caught the dream' with new development
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — “I really thank God for this opportunity to even be on this journey.”. Montrell Dockery is an educator and a family man. “We have four kids… we're all homegrown,” he said. “We're both from this community, born and raised here in Muskegon Heights.”
Young sailors training on Lake Michigan prompt distress calls
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Reports of a sailboat in possible distress brought first responders to Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the Clinton Street overlook at the city’s South Beach on Aug. 9, after reports of a sailboat in possible distress, the agency said.
Democrat Joseph Alfonso headed for primary win as write-in for U.S. House seat
HOLLAND, MI — Write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso, D-Holland, appears headed toward the November ballot as county canvassers continue to certify election results in the race for Michigan’s U.S. District 4. Still, there’s a ways to go and the 32-year-old former Marine says he is patiently respecting the process....
Lake Michigan drowning victim was ‘family’ to restaurant staff raising money for his funeral
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids restaurant’s staff is raising money to help cover final expenses for a 21-year-old former employee who drowned in Lake Michigan, describing him as ‘family.’. Jonathan Mendez died Sunday, Aug. 7 at Grand Haven State Park during an outing with relatives.
New Documentary Raises More Questions About Racism in Grand Rapids
In the fall of 2021, the city of Grand Rapids declared racism as a public health crisis. So this upcoming film is coming at the appropriate time. This documentary will show racism in certain cities and Grand Rapids is a part of the list. Based on a book titled "A...
Grand Rapids Public Library, GVSU partner on new social justice book club for kids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Public Library is partnering with the School of Social Work at Grand Valley State University to offer a new book club for kids called “Social Justice Begins with ME.”. Parents, caregivers and children are invited to an open house to kick off...
