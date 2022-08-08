Read full article on original website
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave
At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
One-man’s shanty home: Hobo builds a 16ft makeshift wooden house on the Manhattan Bridge cycle lane using plywood, cardboard, a bike lock and a pail for the toilet
An unidentified Chinese-born squatter has built his own corner of New York real estate on the Manhattan Bridge. The man in his 50s or 60s, reportedly named 'Joey', made the tiny house of out plywood and cardboard. His 16 sq ft home on the cycle thoroughfare has no running water...
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Woman Swallowed by Sinkhole After 'Steaming' Ground Beneath Her Opened Up
A witness said the ground had been steaming for weeks but people continued to go near it.
natureworldnews.com
Evacuation Underway as Out of Control Wildfire Engulfs 13,000 Acres in Montana
Elmo Fire in Montana, which is out of control, prompts evacuations. The Elmo Fire, which is thought to have consumed close to 13,000 acres, is said to have begun on Friday near the village of Elmo. Elmo Fire. North of Highway 28, the fire spread from grass to trees after...
Brit tourist, 34, killed on honeymoon after ‘ignoring red warning flag’ to go swimming on Thai beach
A BRITISH tourist has died on his honeymoon after allegedly ignoring red warning flags to go swimming in the rough sea on a Thai beach. Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, had been on vacation for just two days after arriving on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand, on July 12. He...
Brit tourist ‘raped on beach by two men on Greece holiday after being dragged off sunbed’
A YOUNG British tourist was allegedly raped by two men on a beach in Crete after being dragged off a sunbed. The 18-year-old woman was reportedly lying on a sunbed on a beach in the city of Rethymno when she was attacked by two men. Her attackers "immobilised her and...
Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach
A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Two Northern California campers go missing in national forest — one found dead
A Northern California man remains missing days after his camping companion, a 14-year-old whose father was the man’s close friend, was found dead by an embankment in Plumas National Forest. Christopher Stephenson, a 57-year-old man, remains missing after he was first reported missing during a camping trip near the...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
A Walrus Named Freya Is Sinking Boats And Causing Mayhem In Norway
A hefty and charismatic walrus named Freya is winning ardent fans and her share of haters after taking up residence in Norway harbors and hauling her 1,500-pound self up to lounge on boats. This has been a problem for boats that are “not walrus-worthy,” as German broadcaster Deutsche Welle put...
'A brilliant guy': Tributes are paid to 'hero' British father who is feared dead after diving into Lake Garda to save his teenage son
Tributes were paid last night to a 'hero' British sales executive who is feared dead after diving into Lake Garda to save his son. Aran Chada, 51, his partner Holly Mosley, 39, and their two children – son Roman, 14, and daughter Floren, seven – had rented a boat on the lake in northern Italy when tragedy struck.
