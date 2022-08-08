ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Chelmsford fire ripping through 15 gardens caused by chimenea

A fire which forced 40 people to be evacuated from their homes as flames spread through several gardens, was caused accidentally by a chimenea, a fire investigation has concluded. Firefighters were called to the garden fires in Greenwood Close in Chelmsford, Essex, on Saturday night. Seven people were treated by...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Skegness Fairy Dell paddling pool set to reopen after fire

An outdoor paddling pool which has entertained families for decades is set to reopen a week after it was closed due to a fire. The Fairy Dell in Skegness, dating back to the 1920s, was shut after the blaze inside a power substation on Sunday. The pool was forced to...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Knowle house fire: Fire crews rescue person and two dogs

A person and two dog have been rescued from a house fire in a city suburb. Avon Fire and Rescue Service crews along with officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to Downton Road, Knowle, Bristol, just before 11:00 BST on Tuesday. Crews from Hicks Gate, Southmead, Temple and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach

A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT

