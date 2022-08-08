Read full article on original website
Overton County News
Steak and Potatoes Field Day scheduled for August 26
The annual Steak and Potatoes Field Day presented by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture will include topics of interest for beef cattle producers, fruit and vegetable producers, and land managers. This in-person field day is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 26, at the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center. Topics...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
newstalk941.com
UC Economic Summit Concludes With Healthy Participation
About 130 people participated in the first-ever Upper Cumberland Economic Summit. Wednesday concluded the two-day event held at Tennessee Tech. Putnam County Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Amy New said planning has already begun for the next conference. “We would like to start doing this at a minimum once...
chainstoreage.com
Walmart to open second high-tech consolidation center
Walmart is expanding on its model of an automated supply chain facility for receiving, sorting and shipping freight. In August 2022, the discount giant will open a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The new 400,000-sq.-ft. facility’s automated technology is designed to enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need, according to the retailer.
1450wlaf.com
Same smiles, same family feeling at new-name Builtwell Bank
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was a double ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the Jacksboro and La Follette offices of Builtwell Bank formerly named First Volunteer as Builtwell Bank becomes the newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time to do a reset, bring some attention and let the community know why we’re here and what we want to do,” said Laura Byrge, Market Leader for Builtwell Bank.
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
WDEF
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
newstalk941.com
Byrdstown Aldermen Approve Liquor by the Drink Referendum
A liquor by the drink referendum is on pace to be on the November ballot for Byrdstown. The Board of Alderman voted unanimously to approve the item Monday night. Mayor Sam Gibson said the main goal is to give voters the opportunity to vote how they want and feel. “Since...
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
ucbjournal.com
Putnam nears $10 million in building permits
PUTNAM COUNTY – Putnam County’s building permits issued in July 2022 totaled $9,911,325, an increase of 61.7% over the previous record for the month, $ 6,130,500, set in July 2020. In total, 41 permits were issued, with 25 of those being for new single-family homes. Three permits were...
newstalk941.com
Van Buren Approves Finalized Budget For 2022-2023 Fiscal Year
Van Buren County approved its finalized budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year Tuesday night. County Mayor Greg Wilson said the budget features several capital projects and purchases funded by American Rescue Plan money, including a new ambulance for $260,000. “There’s the landfill, construction on getting it fixed,” Wilson said. “It’s...
newstalk941.com
Today In The Upper Cumberland: Summit For Soldiers
Steve Redenbaugh discusses Summit For Soliders and its mission to help veterans. What began as a personal journey is now helping veterans across the state of Tennessee deal with the after effects of serving in the military. Steve Redenbaugh is part of Summit For Soldiers. Today In The Upper Cumberland...
ucbjournal.com
New urologist, cardiologist join Cookeville Regional
COOKEVILLE — There will soon be another Dr. Moore joining the ranks of Cookeville Regional’s medical staff where he will be joined by Dr. Yatsynovich. Dr. Aaron Moore, urologist, is eager to help patients in Cookeville and the region with any urologic problems they may have. “I find...
Bonnaroo sets dates for 2023 Festival
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced that June 15-18 will be the dates for the annual event in 2023 on “The Farm” in Manchester. Bonnaroo returned in 2022 after being canceled for two years due to Covid-19 and bad weather. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and...
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
indherald.com
Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid
Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
newstalk941.com
Livingston Accepting Applications Monday For THDA’s Home Rehab Grant Funding
Livingston to host a public hearing Monday to accept applications for home rehab grant funding. The town was awarded some $500,000 from the Tennessee Housing Development Authority. Community Developer Amanda Mainord said the program will allow developers to go inspect homes and make repairs that bring them up to codes.
newstalk941.com
Jackson Commission Approves Budget For Next Fiscal Year
Jackson County will finally be able to take steps on its long-awaited fairgrounds project. Mayor Randy Heady said this project is officially in the new fiscal year budget, which received unanimous approval from the county commission. “It’s been going on quite honestly for I feel like forever but it’s only...
