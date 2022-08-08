ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Home prices are falling as homebuilders get put ‘on their a–‘

By Lance Lambert
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIWzK_0h8u3HBQ00

The pandemic housing boom saw builders get a little greedy. Eager to turn a higher profit, homebuilders ramped up production of unsold homes. Their thinking? Builders could easily find buyers before the so-called spec homes—short for speculative houses—are finished. When the housing market was hot , it went as planned. But the ongoing housing correction has flipped the script. Now homebuilders are fearing what six months ago was unthinkable: oversupply.

"Housing is believed to be structurally undersupplied, but we run the risk of finding more homes on the market than buyers in the near term due to cyclical factors," Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda, tells Fortune . "I think there’s full awareness that in some markets, an increase in inventory may hit at a bad time—a time where demand has notably pulled back."

There's not only a record number of unsold homes under construction, there's also a record number of total homes under construction . Even sold homes are a liability for builders: Spiking mortgage rates are translating into a spike in buyers pulling out of their contracts. Look no further than homebuilding giant D.R. Horton , which saw its cancellation rate jump to 24% in its fiscal third quarter ending June 30 .

The 2008 housing bust remains seared into the collective memory of homebuilders. That's why builders are wasting no time in their effort to offload homes. Heading into the summer many builders were already offering buyer incentives. But as the housing correction heated up this summer , builders turned to actual price cuts. The biggest declines are coming in frothy markets like Boise and Phoenix. Not every market has seen cuts, but the practice is widespread enough that it's showing up in the national data. Between April and June, the median sales price of new houses fell 11.9% . On a year-over-year basis, new house prices are up just 7.4%—compared to 21.3% in April.

"Builders have found that incentives are proving to be effective in many cases. Incentives offer some money to consumers whether through closing costs funds, money toward options and upgrades, or to help buy down the mortgage interest rate. Incentives are intended to sweeten the deal for the consumer, and we are seeing some buyers react accordingly by moving forward with the purchase," Wolf says. "Other buyers are behaving with a deflationary mindset, saying, 'Why would I buy now if there’s a chance home prices go down from here?’”

View this interactive chart on Fortune.com

Earlier this summer, HousingWire lead analyst Logan Mohtashami told Fortune that higher mortgage rates would both slow down the housing market and "put builders on their ass." As the housing cycle "turns over," existing home inventory—which is builders' true competition—will continue to rise. That will cause new-home sales and housing starts to fall, Mohtashami says.

We're already seeing it. On a year-over-year basis, sales of new single-family homes are down 17.4%, while single-family housing starts are down 15.7%. Simply put: Homebuilders have already been put "on their ass."

For further proof of homebuilders' woes, just look at the stock market. This year, shares of giant homebuilders like D.R. Horton and Lennar are down 23% and 26%, respectively. For comparison, the S&P 500 index is down 12% during the same period.

View this interactive chart on Fortune.com

New-house price cuts raise the question: Will overall U.S. house prices decline?

Historically speaking, house price cuts always materialize first in the new-construction market. Homebuilders, who lose money for every additional day they hold on to an unsold home, are more willing to relent. It's a completely different story for homeowners: They won't give in until market forces make them. If inventory continues to rise, sellers in some markets might finally have to relent a bit.

"We are not under the belief that home prices only go up. Historically, home prices slightly drop during more run-of-the-mill recessions but resume growth fairly quickly. Our forecast calls for a modest drop in housing prices," Wolf says.

Record homes under construction

The record number of homes under construction could actually be what pushes U.S. house prices into the red.

Back in June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell raised the hypothetical of home price drops : "How much will it [higher mortgage rates] affect housing prices? Not really sure. Obviously, we are watching that quite carefully. You’d think over time. There is a tremendous amount of supply in the housing market of unfinished homes, and as those come online…" Powell then pivoted and said, "Whereas the supply of finished homes, inventory of finished homes for sale is incredibly low, historically low. It's still a very tight market, and prices might keep going up for a while, even in a world where rates are up. So it’s a complicated situation, and we watch it very carefully."

But don't pencil in a 2008-style housing crash. This time around, homeowners are less debt burdened and subprime mortgages are less of an issue . That said, had supply-chain constraints not held back homebuilders , it might have been a different situation.

"Builders lucked out in that they couldn't add as much supply as they wanted to in real time. Because if they would have done that, we would've oversupplied the hell out of the market. We would be in a much different backdrop right now," Rick Palacios Jr., head of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting, tells Fortune .

Want to stay updated on the housing correction ? Follow me on Twitter at @NewsLambert .

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 314

fifam
2d ago

Let's face it, Builders have taken advantage of the high lumber cost and profited off raising prices on all other materials! There is no way a 1400 3/2 home should cost over $400,000 in the southern region.... that's taken advantage of the market! Buyers should wait a year or so because that's egregious!!🙏✌🇺🇸

Reply(44)
263
Alana Gordon
2d ago

All they've been building is unaffordable, luxury homes to make as much money as possible. I don't feel bad. The amount of greed there is in the housing market is deplorable. It has driven up rent to an unattainable level forcing many into dangerous living situations. I think that's more important than rich people not making even more money.

Reply(16)
150
Judi Embry
2d ago

My son was building a new home but he didn't get the rate locked in. He cancelled his sale because the interest alone was going to increase by $700 a month on top of the interest that was already on it. People are going to sit tight for awhile to see where this goes. It will be hard on new home builders and those who work for them. I am guessing people will invest more in what they already have and work on home improvements instead of buying a new home.

Reply(24)
64
Related
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Subprime Mortgages#Home Sales#Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Zonda
Newsweek

'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'

A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
JENNINGS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

Does Donald Trump get a tax break by burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club?

Ivana Trump, pictured at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in 2018, passed away in July. Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana was buried in a gold-hued coffin at the former president’s New Jersey golf club last month, following an Upper East Side funeral service where she was remembered as a woman who was “adored.”
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

187K+
Followers
8K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy