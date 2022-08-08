ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Amazon After Q2 Earnings: What the Analysts Are Saying

By Ciro Ribeiro
 2 days ago

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report second-quarter earnings conference delivered better-than-expected results. AMZN soared almost 15% the week after the disclosure, with shares now trading near the $140 mark. The result was a trend-bucker. Apart from Apple, nearly every other big tech name - including Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft - reported gloomier results for the quarter.

Now, let’s check back in with Wall Street. Were analysts pleased with Amazon’s financial results? How did it affect their previous valuations? And what do they expect for upcoming quarters?

Today, the Amazon Maven brings Wall Street’s perspective on the e-commerce titan’s return to the podium.

Figure 1:  Amazon After Q2 Earnings: What the Analysts Are Saying Getty Images

(Read more from the Amazon Maven: Amazon's Q2 Earnings: Returning to the Top?)

A Giant Rises Again

Amazon has presented strong revenue this quarter. And even though revenue growth was in the single digits for the second quarter in a row, analysts are confident the Seattle-based behemoth is accelerating again.

In fact, the company’s guidance forecasts third-quarter revenues to range between $125 and $130 billion, representing a healthy 13% to 17% growth YoY.

Despite online stores showing few gains, both Amazon’s physical stores and its third-party sellers’ revenues expanded by 13%. But the real stars this quarter were AWS and Amazon’s advertising services. Their sales gained a respective 33% and 21%, on a yearly basis. In fact, AWS generated less than 16% of Amazon’s consolidated revenue but was responsible for all of its operating income.

Wall Street Speaks

Analysts were thrilled by Amazon’s 2022 financial results, especially given the macroeconomic headwinds the company has been facing. AMZN’s 2Q results came in just ahead of the high end of guidance on both revenue and operating income.

“The company executed well despite inflationary pressures,” wrote JP Morgan’s Doug Anmuth, who also highlighted Prime Video’s content as a bright spot in Amazon’s long-term strategy.

“Notably, Prime Video will launch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on September 2, and Thursday Night Football will start on September 15,” he wrote. “Suffice to say, Middle Earth, the NFL, and high-profile talent do not come cheap, but we also can’t remember a more anticipated period of content for Prime Video, which should pay dividends in terms of Prime members and retail sales.”

Truist Securities’ Youssef Squali seems to agree. The analyst praised Prime, AWS, and Amazon’s advertising segment’s ability to overcome the current challenging macro environment. “Prime plus sustained growth in AWS and in the ads biz have helped AMZN thrive in the face of a weakening macro, which is all the more impressive considering AMZN control about 41% [of the] U.S. [ecommerce] share,” he wrote.

For Deutsche Bank’s Lee Horowitz, the most astonishing characteristic of Amazon’s results are not its financials per se, but the resilience of its business within its larger industry. “All in, Amazon provided investors with a very clean 2Q earnings, in the midst of extreme macro-related earnings volatility across tech,” the analyst wrote.

Goldman Sachs’ team believes that the third and fourth quarters of 2022 might be Amazon stock’s turning point. “With a successful 2-day Prime Day event in July and management discussing end demand concerns in its core businesses, we see Amazon well positioned to produce a strong revenue growth narrative in the second half of 2022,” wrote GS analyst Eric Sheridan.

The Bull Club Cheers

Amazon investors may finally see their shares outperform the market again. Post-Q2 earnings, several Wall Street analysts raised their target prices on AMZN. JP Morgan reiterated their “buy” rating on AMZN, keeping the stock as their Top Pick and raising their target from $175 to $185.

Truist Securities is also bullish on the stock, keeping their “outperform” rating and elevating their target price from $175 to $180. Deutsche Bank also joined the club - the firm raised its price to $175 from $155. And Goldman Sachs, which set AMZN as their 2022 top pick, agrees with Deutsche’s target, keeping their fair value at $175 per share.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)

