Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Yardbarker
National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade
The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
MLB・
Dennis Eckersley retiring from Red Sox broadcasts
BOSTON -- A familiar voice will no longer be heard on a regular basis in New England, as Dennis Eckersley has decided to retire from his role as color analyst on Red Sox television broadcasts.The Boston Globe's Chad Finn reported the news on Monday, noting that the 67-year-old Eckersley will be moving to California to "spend as much time as possible with his twin grandchildren.""There are times in your life when you realize you've got to get on with it," Eckersley told Finn. "Having grandkids in the Bay Area and visiting them in the offseason, that pushed me along. I...
Jarren Duran explained what led to exchange with fans during chaotic inning
"Tried to get the angle. But it was right in the middle of the sun." The Red Sox lost to the Royals 13-5 on Sunday. Boston now trails Baltimore by three games, remaining in last place in the American League East. The Patriots make the team’s preseason debut this week...
NBC Sports
Checking in on Red Sox prospects after trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox' farm system has been shaken up since last week's MLB trade deadline. Two prospects -- Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu -- were acquired in the trade that sent veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Pitching prospect Jay Groome, the Red Sox' first-round draft pick in 2017, was shipped to the San Diego Padres for first baseman Eric Hosmer.
NBC Sports
Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans
Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
Keith Hernandez trashes Phillies, says he isn't calling Mets games against them
Keith Hernandez will not be in the SNY broadcast booth for the Mets’ games against the Phillies this month and was very candid as to why he will not be there.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
MLB at Field of Dreams: Everything to know about the 2022 game between the Cubs, Reds
Major League Baseball decided to pay homage to one of the greatest baseball movies of all time and introduce MLB at Field of Dreams in 2021. Last year's inaugural contest was a monstrous success — in Iowa's first MLB game, Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run in a thriller to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees, just 500 feet from the Field of Dreams and site of the movie of the same name.
NBC Sports
Merloni: Red Sox have a morale problem amid fall to last place
The Boston Red Sox are now in last place in the AL East after losing three out of the last four games to the Kansas City Royals. The games between the Sox and Royals marked the first full series for both teams since the MLB trade deadline on August 2.
NBC Sports
Red Sox place Tanner Houck on injured list
The Boston Red Sox added yet another name to the injured list on Tuesday. Right-hander Tanner Houck was placed on the 15-day IL due to lower back inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 6. The team announced right-hander Kaleb Ort was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Houck on the roster. Houck...
Here’s what Alex Cora had to say about the Blue Jays signing Jackie Bradley Jr.
"We went in a different direction with our roster construction.”. The Red Sox lost to the Braves 9-7 in 11 innings on Tuesday. Boston hosts Atlanta again this evening starting at 7:10 p.m. The Patriots begin the preseason on Thursday, hosting the Giants at Gillette Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Alex...
Börje Salming, former Maple Leafs star, diagnosed with ALS: 'In an instant, everything changed'
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman and hockey Hall of Famer Börje Salming has been diagnosed with ALS at the age of 71. Salming released a statement through the team on Wednesday. "I have received news that has shaken my family and me. The signs that indicated that something was...
NHL・
The Media Column: Some hints on how NESN will revamp its Sox booth after Eck's retirement
With Dennis Eckersley announcing his retirement Monday, NESN has a big void to fill in its Red Sox booth. Play-by-play man Dave O’Brien dropped some hints about what they’ll do.
Chris Sale’s bizarre bicycle accident leads to some unanswered questions
Boston Red Sox lefty Chris Sale suffered a bizarre bicycle accident Saturday, said Chaim Bloom. It’s the latest injury that’s spurring some questions.
Fox News
