Canton, IL

Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Line-X

By Canton Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
CANTON — Located at 71 E. Alder Road in Canton, Line-X of Canton opened June 1 and had its grand opening Aug. 4.

They offer trusted Line-X bedliners, a wide ranger of truck accessories and award-winning protective coatings.

In addition to the the grand opening, the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting that included Chamber board members, Chamber Ambassadors, owners, employees, family and supporting business partners.

For more information, call 309-226-4444.

