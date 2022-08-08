Read full article on original website
Slow that roll! A Virginia State Police trooper clocked a driver doing 152 mph in a 55 zone.
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — There’s driving fast, and then there’s driving 152 mph fast. That’s the speed Virginia State Police (VSP) said someone was going when a trooper clocked the driver in a 55 mph zone. VSP tweeted a picture of the ticket that the trooper wrote for the driver in Norfolk, indicating […]
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
Virginia virtual learning programs seeing more students, teachers than pre-COVID times
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Many students are sticking with virtual learning even though classrooms across Virginia are open. Two statewide, online programs are starting a new school year this week. Officials say more kids are learning virtually than before the pandemic and, unlike many in-person schools, staff shortages haven’t been a problem.
Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins
WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Driver cited for going almost 100 mph over the speed limit in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story on VSP cracking down on speeders. In a Monday morning Tweet, the Virginia State Police posted a picture of a section of a speeding ticket in which a driver was cited for going nearly 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Virginia investigating suspected overdoses at only privately run prison
A state investigation into potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately run prison is underway.
Anti-theft device purchases increase in Hampton Roads
Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Hampton Roads. Auto shops are saying that they're seeing increased anti-theft purchases as the thefts continue.
Virginia State Police searching for suspects in multiple ATM robbery incidents
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating three suspects in connection to the destruction of multiple bank ATMs in western Virginia.
Big ticket! Va. driver cited for speeding, clocked at 152 mph in 55 mph zone: VSP
NORFOLK, Va. (7News) — A Norfolk, Va. driver was recently the recipient of a hefty speeding ticket, courtesy of Virginia State Police. Troopers cited the driver on I-64 for 152 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone. The agency tweeted out a partial photo of the ticket...
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
Virginia woman is on mission to ensure veterans 'have not been forgotten'
A Central Virginia veteran who spent years overcoming personal challenges is now making it her mission to help other veterans.
Elderly Virginia Woman Saved From Fire by Sheriff’s Deputies
An 83-year-old woman was carried out of her home and saved from a fire. Three deputies from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia responded to a call and ended up saving a life. Smoke billowed out of the door when the first deputy arrived. Inside, an elderly woman was reportedly healing from a broken hip last year, and was unable to move. Officials say the deputies were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the current spike was largely attributable to Delta-8, a lab-made cannabinoid […] The post Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
Encouraging Virginians to get caught up on recommended vaccines
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's National Immunization Awareness Month, and a statewide organization is encouraging all Virginians to get caught up on their recommended vaccines. ImmunizeVA is made up of representatives from medical, public health and nonprofit fields. According to a release, being up-to-date on recommended vaccines can reduce...
Virginia health officials remind parents to get students vaccinated
ROANOKE, Va. – Kids will be heading back to classrooms soon, and the Virginia Department of Health is reminding parents about the immunization requirements for students. Virginia state law requires specific immunizations that students, depending on their age group, must have to enroll in school. Unless there is a religious exemption, getting immunizations and making sure they are up to date are the first steps of a child’s early education. Though the vaccination requirements of young adults may not be as obvious a step, they are equally as important.
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
