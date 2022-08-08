An 83-year-old woman was carried out of her home and saved from a fire. Three deputies from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia responded to a call and ended up saving a life. Smoke billowed out of the door when the first deputy arrived. Inside, an elderly woman was reportedly healing from a broken hip last year, and was unable to move. Officials say the deputies were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO