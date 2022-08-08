ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WTOP

Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school

Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
WBOY 12 News

Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
wfxrtv.com

VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
13newsnow.com

Driver cited for going almost 100 mph over the speed limit in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story on VSP cracking down on speeders. In a Monday morning Tweet, the Virginia State Police posted a picture of a section of a speeding ticket in which a driver was cited for going nearly 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.
foxwilmington.com

Elderly Virginia Woman Saved From Fire by Sheriff’s Deputies

An 83-year-old woman was carried out of her home and saved from a fire. Three deputies from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia responded to a call and ended up saving a life. Smoke billowed out of the door when the first deputy arrived. Inside, an elderly woman was reportedly healing from a broken hip last year, and was unable to move. Officials say the deputies were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.
Virginia Mercury

Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens

The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the current spike was largely attributable to Delta-8, a lab-made cannabinoid […] The post Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
cbs19news

Encouraging Virginians to get caught up on recommended vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's National Immunization Awareness Month, and a statewide organization is encouraging all Virginians to get caught up on their recommended vaccines. ImmunizeVA is made up of representatives from medical, public health and nonprofit fields. According to a release, being up-to-date on recommended vaccines can reduce...
WSLS

Virginia health officials remind parents to get students vaccinated

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids will be heading back to classrooms soon, and the Virginia Department of Health is reminding parents about the immunization requirements for students. Virginia state law requires specific immunizations that students, depending on their age group, must have to enroll in school. Unless there is a religious exemption, getting immunizations and making sure they are up to date are the first steps of a child’s early education. Though the vaccination requirements of young adults may not be as obvious a step, they are equally as important.
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

