James Kerr
James “Jim” Kerr passed away with his daughter, Ashley, at his side on August 4, 2022 at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, MN after an eight month battle with congestive heart failure. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Interment is in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Tracy. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Evangeline Madsen
Evangeline Madsen, age 92, passed away August 7, 2022 at Gil Mor Manor in Morgan. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Evan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Morgan. Visitation will continue from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Evan. Burial will follow the service at Brookville-Dannebod Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Morgan.
Eugene Larson
Eugene F. Larson, age 74, of Redwood Falls, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Sundown Lutheran Church Cemetery near Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Redwood Falls Library and Reede Gray Elementary School. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dolores Schulz Rans
Dolores Schulz Rans, age 106, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Avera Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall. Funeral Services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Marshall. Following the service, attendees are invited for a small luncheon in the church basement. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, also at the church. Following the luncheon, interment will be in the Canby City Cemetery in Canby, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
Primary Day in Minnesota
MARSHALL (KMHL) – It’s primary day today for state elections today. Polling places in Minnesota are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. In Marshall’s Ward 1 voting will take place at Red Baron Arena, in Ward 2 voting will take place at the Marshall Middle School and in Ward 3 voting takes place at the Marshall Area YMCA.
St. Cloud shooting suspect apprehended Friday night in Dawson
DAWSON (KMHL) – U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement arrested a suspect in Dawson Friday night from a quadruple shooting that occurred in St. Cloud in July. Daquan Christopher Ledbetter, 28, is being held in the Chippewa County Jail in Montevideo after his arrest on a Stearns County warrant. According to a criminal complaint, Ledbetter is among three men charged in a July 6 shooting in St. Cloud.
