Read full article on original website
Related
sent-trib.com
BG man cited in fatal motorcycle crash
The driver involved in a crash north of the city in July that killed a motorcyclist has been cited. Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Ryan Tackett said Wednesday that Joseph Martini, 84, Bowling Green, has been cited for vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to yield the right of way, a minor misdemeanor.
13abc.com
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
sent-trib.com
Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle
A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Defendant in death of Bluffton police officer sentenced in Medina County
MEDINA — One of three men who were inside the vehicle that struck and killed a Bluffton police officer during a high-speed chase earlier this year was sentenced Monday to two years in prison by a Medina County judge. Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, was sentenced on charges of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is grateful to be alive after being struck by a car and watching the suspect flee the scene. The incident happened last month in Monroe, Michigan. Deymond Underwood Jr., 46, said he was riding his motorcycle when a man struck him from behind...
cleveland19.com
2 drivers die in Richland County crash
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
2 killed in NE Ohio crash
A Monday morning vehicle crash in Bloominggrove Township left two people dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Galion Inquirer
Two killed in motorcyle crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY- On August 7, 2022 at 1:36 p.m., Crawford County Sheriff Office along with Jefferson TWP Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. It was determined that Gary Sprague, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd. with passenger Rachel Crawford, of Sandusky, on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague failed to negotiate a curve, and went into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Timothy McDaniel, of Galion, who was traveling eastbound on Leesville Rd. on his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague and McDaniel were pronounced deceased at the scene by Crawford County Coroner. Crawford was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries. The crash still remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 killed in head-on crash in Richland County
BLOOMING GROVE, Ohio — Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision on State Route 13 in Richland County Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. At around 6:19 a.m. Monday, OSHP officials said a northbound 1997 Buick LeSabre driven by 33-year-old Sandusky resident Charmeka Sherman veered left of the center line and struck a 2016 Dodge minivan operated by 37-year-old Brian Hall of Wakeman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
13abc.com
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz starting August 19 to September 5. The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on identifying those operating a vehicle while under the influence, OVI offenders. Officers will work...
crawfordcountynow.com
Two vehicle Fatal Crash in Crawford County
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 96 at the intersection of McIntyre Rd, in Sandusky Township. On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 2:00 PM Michael Ramon Sanders Jr age 35 of Willard, Ohio was driving a...
Three dead after back-to-back motorcycle crashes in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than 30 minutes after a motorcycle crash near Bucyrus killed two people, a 35-year-old motorcyclist crashed and died less than 10 miles away. At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, Michael Ramon Sanders Jr., of Willard, Ohio, was driving northbound in a Kawasaki Ninja 250 motorcycle in Sandusky Township when he […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Man hospitalized in shooting on Lagrange Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to TPD records, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 3300 block of Lagrange just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday. They found a 43-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his hip region, the report said.
13abc.com
Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted on charges connected to the 2021 murder of an elderly man at a Toledo gas station. According to court documents, Javontay D. Johnson was found guilty of murder and two counts of felonious assault after he withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and entered Alford pleas.
Sandusky man arrested on 15th OVI charge: Police
The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a 64-year-old Sandusky man was arrested Friday on his 15th charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.
Two people shot in Toledo over the weekend, injuries non-fatal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot over the weekend in Toledo. Both received non-life threatening injuries. On Friday, Aug. 5, police responded to a "ShotSpotter" alert, a device used to detect gunshots and alert police of a potential crime if witnesses or victims are not able to or fail to call authorities. Crews found a man in the 1000 block of Pinewood in downtown Toledo.
MSP investigating after man electrocuted in Hillsdale County, woman hospitalized
A man has died and a woman is hospitalized after apparently coming into contact with a live downed power line in Hillsdale County Tuesday morning.
Man taken from Trumbull County Jail to hospital later dies
A Streetsboro man taken to Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a warrant out of Central District Court court died at the hospital.
Body of missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport
ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
Comments / 0