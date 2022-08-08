Pickle s’mores – would you try them?

(WHNT) — National S’mores Day is August 10, and one company has created a new recipe – one that could be seen as dessert blasphemy.

Reynolds Wrap Kitchen decided to put their own “dill-icious” spin on the s’mores we all know and love by adding pickles to the mix. You heard that right.

The company, which has a history of coming up with some wild recipes, encouraged people to try a new version of “candied ham.” Other creations include Flaming Hot Cheetos Turkey , Glitter Turkey , and Mountain Dew Turkey .

Though the recipe doesn’t specify whether to use dill or sweet pickles, you’ll need 16 slices for one batch.

To make pickle s’mores , check out the ingredients below:

16 graham crackers

1 cup milk chocolate morsels

1 cup marshmallow creme

16 sliced pickles

Instead of stacking everything like an original s’more, Reynold’s creation is more reminiscent of an hors d’oeuvres sandwich.

After melting the chocolate in a microwave, blot the pickle slices with a paper towel. The recipe then says to dip the pickle slices into the chocolate, lay them out on parchment paper and refrigerate.

Once the chocolate has set, place a pickle slice on the bottom graham cracker, add the marshmallow creme and top with the final graham cracker. You can find the full step-by-step recipe here.

If that seems a bit too far of a detour for your palette, you can celebrate National S’mores day with another Reynold’s recipe that hits a little closer to home – the caramel s’more and bacon cookie.

How did National S’mored Day begin? Read more about it here.

