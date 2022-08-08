Read full article on original website
A passenger with an $11,000 ticket to Europe says Air Canada 'begged' 25 people to get off the plane because it was too heavy to take off. Then they lost his bag.
An Air Canada passenger flying to Europe had his flights delayed 10 times on Saturday. On one of the flights, 25 passengers had to deboard because it was "too heavy" to take off, he said. The airline also lost his luggage, forcing him to spend over $4,500 on replacement items,...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
A flight attendant says he's seeing cabin crew 'voluntarily dropping shifts, not coming to work' amid travel chaos
A flight attendant says the current travel chaos has led to some crew members calling out. Others are switching to other airlines that pay better leaving some flights short-staffed, George Connelly, told Insider. Shortages or delays on one flight impact others. As flight cancellations and delays continue, a flight attendant...
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
A passenger says he spotted his lost luggage dumped in the trash in a picture shared online
Fergus Mulligan said he saw his green suitcase in pictures of bags dumped in an area reserved for trash, which were shared with UTV last month.
I stayed in a tiny, 107-square-foot hotel room that was inspired by an airline cabin. At $225 a night, it's not worth the price tag.
Yotelair Changi Airport's Premium Queen Cabin is one of the tiniest hotel rooms in Singapore. It reminded me of a college dorm room.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
More than 150 passengers were forced to sleep on chairs and boxes in a cold airport terminal because their flights were diverted and the crew timed out
Qantas diverted flights due to fog, leaving passengers stranded overnight in an airport, per reports. The airline said the crew had timed out and it couldn't find accommodation for the passengers. Passengers told the media they were left to sleep in cold, uncomfortable conditions in the airport. More than 150...
Qantas loses a woman's luggage and after she replaced the necessities the airline slugs her for excess baggage on way home: 'I will never travel with them again ever'
A woman has vowed to never fly with Qantas again after the airline lost her baggage for a week before charging her $380 in excess luggage fees on the return trip. Corrine Olsen and her husband Peter travelled from Sydney to Denpasar Airport in Bali, on July 2. However, a...
7 airline workers — from baggage handlers to pilots — reveal what it's like to work during this summer's travel chaos
Flight attendants, pilots, and baggage handlers told Insider how this summer's flight chaos has impacted their job — here are their main takeaways.
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
An airline gave a passenger $2,740 after it forgot his wheelchair on his transatlantic flights to and from New York
Michael Strunk Kristiansen flew from Copenhagen to New York and back in July, and Icelandair lost his wheelchair in both directions.
Exasperated passengers beg airlines to look at Apple AirTag data to help find their lost luggage
Airline passengers are using AirTags to track and locate lost luggage amid travel chaos. One passenger told Insider he had to repeatedly show Air Canada his bag's location on his AirTag. Other passengers have tweeted that airlines' claims contradict the data from their AirTags. Exasperated passengers are spending days trying...
An airline passenger with a lung-condition was forced to walk after waiting 30 minutes for wheelchair support at Las Vegas Airport
A man with a lung condition had to walk after waiting 30 minutes for airport wheelchair support. Donald Willis told the Wall Street Journal he had to stop four or five times to use his inhaler. Disabled fliers have reported long waits and lost wheelchairs amid a summer of travel...
