ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#Business Industry#Linus Business#European
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time

The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
TRAVEL
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Madrid, Spain
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

More than 150 passengers were forced to sleep on chairs and boxes in a cold airport terminal because their flights were diverted and the crew timed out

Qantas diverted flights due to fog, leaving passengers stranded overnight in an airport, per reports. The airline said the crew had timed out and it couldn't find accommodation for the passengers. Passengers told the media they were left to sleep in cold, uncomfortable conditions in the airport. More than 150...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy