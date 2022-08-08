Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
2nd person dies after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Another person has died as a result of a crash in Steuben County last week. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. According to police, a blue 2007 Nissan Titan...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne woman injured in fatal Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was injured in a crash Sunday in Howard County that left one man dead. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department and first responders were called to US 31, just north of US 35 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a 2001 Lexus, driven by 21-year-old Kyra Potts of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on US 31, just north of the US 35 exit before leaving the roadway, crossing the median, and entering southbound traffic. The Lexus then collided with a 2014 Chevrolet driven by a 55-year-old Rebecca Hayden, of Martinsville.
WANE-TV
Police: Man accused of drunk driving crash ID’d, woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of running red lights while driving drunk and causing a crash that put a woman in life-threatening condition has been identified, according to Allen Superior Court records. Police arrested 27-year-old Aaron Michael Graham shortly after he tried to run...
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
wtvbam.com
Teenager injured in Saturday afternoon Clear Lake vehicle-bicycle collision
CLEAR LAKE, IN (WTVB) – A Fort Wayne teenager was injured Saturday afternoon when his bike was struck by a vehicle in Clear Lake, Indiana. Clear Lake Town Marshal Chris Emerick says the crash happened at about 3:12 p.m. on County Road 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive.
WANE-TV
Police: Driver ran red lights, crashed, then ran off; alcohol suspected
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another driver was critically hurt when a speeding Cadillac ran a red light and struck her vehicle early Tuesday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Hobson Road. According to Fort Wayne Police, dispatchers fielded multiple calls...
WNDU
Multiple thefts from vehicles reported in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Goshen have taken multiple reports of theft from vehicles on the south side of the city. According to a Facebook post from the Goshen Police Department, the theft reports are mostly from neighborhoods on the city’s south side between Plymouth Avenue and College Avenue.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
WILX-TV
1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after being electrocuted in Scipio Township on Chicago Road. On Tuesday morning, a 28-year-old man who lived in the area died on the scene after touching a live down power line. A second person, a 25-year-old woman from Jonesville was found injured at the scene and was air lifted to the hospital.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
wfft.com
Ten-year-old victim identified in Carterton Drive shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have identified the child who died in a shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive around 6 p.m. Monday evening. They found 10-year-old Ray Dee One with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at...
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man, 19, arrested in fatal Villages of Hanna shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in the shooting Monday afternoon that left one man dead. FWPD said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 19-year-old Michael D. Glover on charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana in the incident.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
Times-Union Newspaper
Physical Evidence Presented To Jury In Murder Case
The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. In this case, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Police probe death of man found in home near downtown Fort Wayne
Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street, near Taylor Street and Broadway, on a report of an unresponsive man.
wfft.com
One child dead, second arrested in Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One child is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting Monday. Officers found the victim inside with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they found and arrested another child at a different location. They say that...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
95.3 MNC
Burglary in Elkhart under investigation
A burglary in Elkhart is under investigation. Police were called to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road on reports of a burglary on Sunday, August 7. Officials say that between Friday night and Saturday morning, suspects broke into the building. ABC 57 News reports that tool cabinets were pried...
WANE-TV
Boy, 10, shot dead; another juvenile arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 10-year-old boy was killed and another juvenile was arrested after a shooting on Fort Wayne’s far southeast side Monday. Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just before 6 p.m. to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive, in an apartment complex in the area of East Paulding Road and South Anthony Boulevard, on reports of a shooting.
