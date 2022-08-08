ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Western New York has expired

What a soupy Monday we had all across Western New York, it was hot and extremely humid with heat index values pushing 90°. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 9 p.m. for Jamestown, Bemus Point, Mayville, Clymer, Sherman, Charlotte, Sinclairville, Randolph, Gowanda, Gerry, East Otto, and Poland has now expired.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees

Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
cnyhomepage.com

Mosquitos infected with EEE virus found in Madison County town

SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pool of mosquitos testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found in the Town of Sullivan, the Madison County Health Department shared Wednesday. The sample was collected on August 3 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road and reported to Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State

The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

