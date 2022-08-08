Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Iowa City
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Iowa City, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCRG.com
Iowa doctor expresses disappointment after provision to cap insulin prices fails
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa. Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa. Better Business Bureau on what to keep in mind when hiring contractors. Updated: 3 hours ago. Better Business Bureau...
Iowa COVID hospitalizations rise despite fewer reported cases
There were 323 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday — a 30% increase from two weeks ago.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement
Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
KCRG.com
City of Cedar Rapids shares tool for residents to report property concerns
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The city of Cedar Rapids is sharing a platform residents can use to report issues in their neighborhood. It’s called My CR and the city says it’s the most efficient way to report a concern and prompt action when it comes to property. ”We’re...
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
littlevillagemag.com
Amid ‘the most altered landscape in America,’ this 100-acre plot in Johnson County remains rich and wild
Before the first Europeans arrived in what would become Iowa, most of the land here was covered by wild prairie plants. Bison and elk once grazed in the northwest and central regions, and black bears populated the woodlands and brush in the eastern corridor. Around 85 percent of Iowa’s landscape...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Hy-Vee’s open positions, work place benefits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you are looking for a second job where you can get some fast cash, you might want to consider Hy-Vee. Sarah Kew Hy-Vee Human Resources Manager Sarah Kew said the company changed to weekly pay back in March. “Helps folks budget a little bit...
cbs2iowa.com
Ingredion issues statement in response to union strike, CR plant still fulfilling orders
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — More than 110 members of BCTGM Local 100G were still holding the picket line last week against Ingredion, Inc. Iowa's News Now first reported on August 1st, the initial strike came after the negotiating committee did not recommend the contract, anticipated it being voted down, and held a strike vote on Monday morning.
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa schools receive a federal grant for local food program
The Iowa Department of Education has received a federal grant to get more local food in schools and early child care centers. It’s the second time the department has received the two-year $67,000 grant for the Iowa Farm to school program. The Iowa Department of Agriculture contributes matching funds of around $25,000.
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque County business gets new owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Rickardsville, Iowa, we will share other...
KCJJ
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
Boil order in effect for parts of Washington
Parts of the city of Washington are under a boil order until further notice. According to a news release from Washington Police, the boil order is in effect for South 3rd, from Harrison to Tyler until further notice. Consumers are directed to BOIL ALL WATER for at least 5 minutes...
