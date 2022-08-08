ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement

Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
104.5 KDAT

Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids

This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Hy-Vee’s open positions, work place benefits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you are looking for a second job where you can get some fast cash, you might want to consider Hy-Vee. Sarah Kew Hy-Vee Human Resources Manager Sarah Kew said the company changed to weekly pay back in March. “Helps folks budget a little bit...
cbs2iowa.com

Ingredion issues statement in response to union strike, CR plant still fulfilling orders

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — More than 110 members of BCTGM Local 100G were still holding the picket line last week against Ingredion, Inc. Iowa's News Now first reported on August 1st, the initial strike came after the negotiating committee did not recommend the contract, anticipated it being voted down, and held a strike vote on Monday morning.
104.5 KDAT

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa schools receive a federal grant for local food program

The Iowa Department of Education has received a federal grant to get more local food in schools and early child care centers. It’s the second time the department has received the two-year $67,000 grant for the Iowa Farm to school program. The Iowa Department of Agriculture contributes matching funds of around $25,000.
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque County business gets new owners

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Rickardsville, Iowa, we will share other...
KCJJ

One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident

A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ

Boil order in effect for parts of Washington

Parts of the city of Washington are under a boil order until further notice. According to a news release from Washington Police, the boil order is in effect for South 3rd, from Harrison to Tyler until further notice. Consumers are directed to BOIL ALL WATER for at least 5 minutes...
