John L. Opdycke, 70
John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side. John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke. He was a 1969 graduate of Bryan High School and continued his education, attending Ohio Northern University. John married Debra S. Kurfess on July 14, 1979, in Stoney Ridge, Ohio. John worked in the Engineering Department for the City of Bryan from 1985 until his retirement in 2006. He was an active member at Wesley United Methodist Church, serving in the church choir, family ministry and Methodist Men. He also was a member of the Bryan Lions Club. John was one of the initial organizers for the Fountain City Festival. The first production brought to Bryan, was Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He was an avid Cleveland Sports and The Ohio State Buckeyes Fan. John enjoyed supporting Bryan High School Athletics. Above all, John cherished spending time with his family and friends.
Harris Arrested
A Wauseon man…wanted on charges related to the death of a three-year-old girl…turns himself into police. Officials tell reporters…Devon Harris was taken into custody without incident and is held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for Harris…for felonious assault and murder. Wauseon officers responded to assist rescue personnel on a report of a child having seizures. Upon arrival, the three-year-old was found unresponsive and was taken to Fulton County Health Center. She was then transferred by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital. It was later learned that the child’s injuries were severe and appeared to be the result of trauma. On Thursday evening…the girl had died as a result of her injuries. The investigation into the case is ongoing. Know anything about this?…give Wauseon Police a call.
Valerie J. Hagelberger, 64
Valerie J. Hagelberger, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan surrounded by her loving family. Val cherished spending time with her kids and grandkids, and caring for their dog, Brody. Valerie was born on April 1, 1958,...
Tami Lynn Richmond, 64
Tami Lynn Richmond, age 64, of Montpelier, moved on to her next life with the Lord on August 7, 2022. She was born in Montpelier on February 28, 1958 to Tom and Alice (Anders) Watts. She attended Montpelier schools and graduated in 1976. She went on to study at Northwest State. On July 14, 1979, Tami married Lee A. Richmond.
Beverly Donna Laughlin, 83
Beverly Donna Laughlin, 83, of Montpelier, OH was granted her angel wings on August 6, 2022 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice surrounded by her family. Bev was born on January 22, 1939 to Arthur Edward Ericksen and Ariel Rebecca Zeiter in Angola, IN. She lived in California for a time as a child then permanently resided in Montpelier.
Alberta Lucille Wyse, 95
Alberta Lucille Wyse, age 95, of Wauseon, passed away on August 5, 2022 at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Alberta spent her life caring for her family and her home. Alberta was born on October 25, 1926, in Chatham, Ohio, to the late Albert Leonard and Ethel Ruth (Clifford) Kolb. At the age of eight, Alberta moved from Chatham to Wauseon. On January 6, 1947, Alberta married the love of her life, H. Eugene Wyse, who preceded her in death in 2011 after 64 years of marriage. Alberta cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading and gardening. She was a past co-owner of the Star Brite Fabric Care Center and past part owner of the Star Mobile Home Park. Alberta was a devout Christian and an active member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon.
Deadly Crash In Swanton
A Lorain woman…driving the wrong way…dies in a two-vehicle crash in Swanton on Friday…along Airport Highway, near Turtle Creek Drive. Officials tell reporters…Patience Chaney was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Airport Highway. As this is going on…an SUV, driven by Joshua Wheeler, of Swanton, was eastbound. The head on crash soon follows. Chaney was not a wearing safety belt and died. Wheeler was not injured. Chaney was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.
Dakota “Kota” D. Bauer, 25
Dakota “Kota” D. Bauer, age 25, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home. Kota was a 2016 graduate of Bryan High School and 4 County Career Center where he studied Ag Diesel. He enjoyed hunting, collecting coins and tinkering in the shop with his grandfather.
Evelyn Jean Becker, 91
Evelyn Jean Becker, age 91, of Delta, passed away August 3, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Evelyn spent her life caring for her home and for her family. Evelyn was born on December 15, 1930, in Toledo to the late James and Helen (McLaughlin) Thompson. On August 20, 1973, Evelyn married Thomas Becker, and he survives. Evelyn was a member of the Beulah Church in Winameg. Evelyn was an avid painter and drawer, winning many awards with her art. She also loved to garden and take care of flowers, cared for all animals, especially her dogs and cats, and above all else, she loved and supported her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
