John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side. John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke. He was a 1969 graduate of Bryan High School and continued his education, attending Ohio Northern University. John married Debra S. Kurfess on July 14, 1979, in Stoney Ridge, Ohio. John worked in the Engineering Department for the City of Bryan from 1985 until his retirement in 2006. He was an active member at Wesley United Methodist Church, serving in the church choir, family ministry and Methodist Men. He also was a member of the Bryan Lions Club. John was one of the initial organizers for the Fountain City Festival. The first production brought to Bryan, was Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He was an avid Cleveland Sports and The Ohio State Buckeyes Fan. John enjoyed supporting Bryan High School Athletics. Above all, John cherished spending time with his family and friends.

BRYAN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO