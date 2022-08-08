ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade

The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
MLB
NBC Sports

Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans

Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Fan favorite announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts

Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season. Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change

As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Verdugo

Comments / 0

Community Policy