Yardbarker
National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade
The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans
Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
Fan favorite announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts
Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season. Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change
As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Baseball great Dennis Eckersley, who spent a combined five decades as an MLB pitcher and broadcaster, will end his tenure as a color commentator for the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 2022 season, he announced Monday. Eckersley, 67, announced his departure on the...
Watch: Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro loses cellphone while sliding into third base
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is in just his second big league season. He played in only his 53rd game Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and is likely still getting used to things since his debut in "The Show." Castro may have made MLB history on Tuesday with one...
NBC Sports
Merloni: Red Sox have a morale problem amid fall to last place
The Boston Red Sox are now in last place in the AL East after losing three out of the last four games to the Kansas City Royals. The games between the Sox and Royals marked the first full series for both teams since the MLB trade deadline on August 2.
Maple Leafs great Borje Salming battling ALS
Toronto Maple Leafs great Borje Salming is battling ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. The team issued a statement from the
Red Sox, Braves look for improved pitching performances
The Atlanta Braves are overdue for a good performance from a starting pitcher, and Kyle Wright has been delivering all
