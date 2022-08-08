ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans with 401(k)s were asked how much they need to save for retirement. The answer: $1.7 million

Americans with 401(k)s were recently asked how much they needed to sock away to afford retirement. The answer: $1.7 million. That number may seem like a pipe dream to many, especially given that one-quarter of Americans have no retirement savings at all. But it's actually a humbler goal than the estimate given by workers when asked the same question a year ago, according to the new survey from Charles Schwab's Retirement Plan Services. In 2021, workers said they believed they would need $1.9 million to retire, the survey found.
