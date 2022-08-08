ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Independent

Water companies issue warnings to customers amid drought concerns

Water companies across the UK have issued warnings to consumers amid fears the country is heading for a drought.The National Drought Group moved England into “Prolonged Dry Weather” status, which is the final stage before an official drought, at an emergency meeting last month.According to the Met Office, July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, with England getting just 35% of its average rainfall for the month, and Wales 53%.Two water companies have introduced hosepipe bans, and others are encouraging consumers to be mindful of their water usage. The guidelines from each water company in the UK...
BBC

In pictures: Drought hits Europe's rivers and crops

Much of Europe is baking in record heat, which has exposed riverbeds and triggered restrictions on water use in many areas. In the Netherlands the level of the Waal - the main Dutch branch of the River Rhine - has dropped below the bottom marker on a bridge at Nijmegen.
AccuWeather

Extreme heat, drought brings river low enough for people to walk across

The effects of the stifling heat wave in July and hardly any rainfall are starting to show in one nation's longest river, which is all but dried up in some spots. France is one of the European countries fresh off a brutal heat wave that left hundreds dead across the continent in July. However, people weren't the only ones to suffer, as crucial waterways have dried up rapidly this summer.
The Atlantic

Mexico's 'Water Monster' Is Uniting Farmers and Scientists

This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. On a spring day in May last year, on a patch of land surrounded by water on Mexico City’s southern edge, a farmer and a scientist inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an artificial island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco—part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec empire once flourished.
Phys.org

A volcano is erupting again in Iceland. Is climate change causing more eruptions?

The Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland began erupting again on Wednesday after eight months of slumber—so far without any adverse impacts on people or air traffic. The eruption was expected. It's in a seismically active (uninhabited) area, and came after several days of earthquake activity close to Earth's surface. It's hard to say how long it will continue, although an eruption in the same area last year lasted about six months.
Phys.org

Methane satellites find landfills with the same climate impact as several hundred thousand cars

Methane is almost thirty times more powerful as a greenhouse gas than CO2. Researchers from SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research therefore scan the entire globe for large methane leaks. A landfill in Buenos Aires turns out to emit tens of tons of methane per hour, comparable to the climate impact of one and a half million cars. They also detect large emissions from landfills in India and Pakistan, identifying new low-hanging fruit in the battle against climate change. The work was published on August 10 in Science Advances.
LiveScience

Hidden passage leads explorers to deepest cave Down Under

Explorers abseiled, squeezed and crawled their way through Australia's deepest cave system on July 30, boldly going where no cavers had gone before and setting a new cave depth record. Cavers from the Southern Tasmanian Caverneers, a speleological organization based in Hobart, Australia, made it through the 1,316-foot-deep (401 meters)...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on accelerating global heating: follow the science

The scientists behind a new database of more than 400 extreme weather attribution studies have performed an essential service. This piece of work, drawing together every study of this type, ought to galvanise a greater sense of urgency around policymaking and campaigning. It shows that intense heatwaves, hurricanes, droughts and floods have all been made far more likely by greenhouse gas emissions, which trap the sun’s heat and put more energy into weather systems. And it spells out the alarming unpredictability as well as the extent of global heating’s consequences.
BBC

Plastic pollution: Birds all over the world are living in our rubbish

Birds from every continent except Antarctica have been photographed nesting or tangled in our rubbish. Photos were submitted by people from all over the world to an online project called Birds and Debris. The scientists running the project say they see birds ensnared - or nesting - in everything from...
The Guardian

The Edge of the Plain by James Crawford review – beyond borders

What a border means depends on who you are. The reopening of international borders after Covid lockdowns was hailed as a return to normality, at least for wealthy global travellers. At the same time British politicians, crowing about having “taken back control of our borders” after leaving the EU, set about the surreally punitive wheeze of outsourcing asylum to Rwanda. For the fortunate, a border might be merely a queue at an airport; for those less so, a literal wall between their home and workplace.
Phys.org

Lowest July Antarctic sea ice on record: monitor

Last month saw the lowest extent of Antarctic sea ice on record for July, according to the European Union's satellite monitoring group. The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) found Antarctic sea ice extent reached 15.3 million square kilometers (5,900,000 square miles)—some 1.1 million km2, or seven percent, below the 1991-2020 average for July.
ENVIRONMENT

