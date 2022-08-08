ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved South […]
INCOME TAX
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
INCOME TAX
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
ngu.edu

NGU Ranks as Best Private Online College in South Carolina for 2022

With students’ changing demands for alternative education opportunities, online education continues to grow more popular as an option to traditional brick-and-mortar classrooms. Colleges and universities offer online programs designed to match the academic requirements of on-campus degrees with added flexibility, affordability, and convenience. The online technology firm ZDNet.com, recently...
TIGERVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality

Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
SALUDA, NC
WCNC

Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
INCOME TAX
#Gas Prices
News19 WLTX

USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Gov. McMaster sues Biden Administration's OSHA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation announced a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “South Carolina OSHA has run its own state plan...
POLITICS
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
WDEL 1150AM

Bidens planning South Carolina vacation

The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
blufftontoday.com

499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death last week in Beaufort County

South Carolina reported 15,956 new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 17,662 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked fifth among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...
WRDW-TV

‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized a law Democrats say is designed to address record inflation. The Senate approved the Democrats’ big election-year economic package, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. At a news conference in Columbia Tuesday afternoon,...
COLUMBIA, SC

