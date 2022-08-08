ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NC

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxdk5_0h8tyy3m00

Ground breaks

on children’s clinic

FAIRMONT — Ground was broken Friday to kick off the construction phase of a new children’s clinic in Fairmont.

South Robeson Medical Development Corporation, Children’s Health of Carolina, PA, Lumbee Bank, Wood’s Construction Group, Fairmont Development Corporation, the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Fairmont came together for the ceremony held at the site of construction, located at 202 Leesville Road.

Wood’s Construction Group will be the general contractor for the project.

The facility is projected to be complete during 2023’s first quarter.

***

Dixie Youth WS

gets underway

LUMBERTON — After all 396 players and 99 coaches from the 33 teams represented at the Dixie Youth World Series were introduced during the opening ceremony Friday, six more individuals made their grand entry — from above.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights were the ceremony’s highlight, parachuting in to deliver three baseballs for the ceremonial first pitches — one each for the AAA, Majors and “O”Zone levels whose World Series tournaments will begin Saturday in Lumberton.

The ceremony began with the parade and introduction of each team, and after the jumps included remarks from dignitaries including Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis and a keynote address from former UNC Pembroke Athletic Director Dan Kenney.

***

UNCP to host

a Career Fair

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will hold a Career Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. in the University Center Annex on Aug. 23.

The event is the opportunity for current UNCP students, recent graduates and the community to come out and explore a wide range of career opportunities with professionals and job specialists.

Representatives from the Offices of Human Resources, Admissions and Alumni Affairs will be available to assist with the recruitment process, discuss career and growth opportunities at UNCP and answer any questions.

For information, call 910-775-4738.

***

National Night

Out is held

CLINTON — Clinton held its fourth annual National Night Out event on Tuesday in James L. Newkirk Memorial Park. The gathering has occurred in places across the country on the first Tuesday in August since 1984 to allow law enforcement and members of the community to socialize with each other.

Police Chief Anthony Davis of the Clinton Police Department went from booth to booth shaking hands with various community members. “This event is about unity,” Davis said.

From Champion Media reports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Raynor tabbed Region 5 Coach of the Year

ELIZABETHTOWN —The accolades for East Bladen High’s soccer program continue to pour in. Recently, girls and boys varsity soccer head coach Jay Raynor was named the 2022 Region 5 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association. “It’s a great honor,” Raynor said....
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

A thanks for service

Earl Storms was recently recognized for his 12 years of service as a member of the five-member Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. He was first elected in 2010, and during his tenure has served as the chairman, vice-chairman, and member-at-large. He was presented with a plaque from the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts in appreciation for his years of service.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

BOE lists important voting dates

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Elections met Tuesday and were briefed on important dates leadin g up to the November general electron. According to Chris Williams, director of the Board of Elections, those important dates are …. — Sept. 9: Absentee ballots will be made available for...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Fairmont, NC
City
Pembroke, NC
State
South Carolina State
Bladen Journal

Renaming Army bases honoring Confederates would cost $21M

NORFOLK, Va. — Renaming nine U.S. Army posts that honor Confederate officers would cost a total of $21 million if the installations rebrand everything from welcome marquees and street signs to water towers and hospital doors, according to an independent commission. The Naming Commission released its final report on...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Bladen Journal

Cape Fear Valley earns Heart Failure Award

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has received the Get With The Guidelines® – Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association. The award recognizes a hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Bladen Journal

Hailey Hudson Day

Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell and the Town Council presented 2022 Miss Collegiate USA Hailey Hudson with a proclamation stating that Aug. 1 was Hailey Hudson Day in Elizabethtown. Hudson won the Miss Collegiate USA crown on July 9 at the Greenville (Southy Carolina) Theater.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Pembroke#University Center#Lumbee Bank#The U S Army#Uncp#Career Fair Pembroke
Bladen Journal

DOWNTOWN BOONS

In 2016, Chuck Heustess saw Hurricane Matthew rage through downtown Bladenboro, washing away much of the town’s economy. Two years later, after some businesses had returned, he witnessed it again with Hurricane Florence. That’s when Heustess, the economic development director for Bladen County, got to work on a new...
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

Teenager facing serious charges FAIRMONT — A 19-year-old Lumberton man is facing
FAIRMONT, NC
Bladen Journal

UNCP alumna blazing trails in the real estate industry

PEMBROKE – The average realtor sells between eight and 12 homes yearly. However, Kendra Conyers isn’t your average realtor. Conyers sold 42 homes in her first year. Her goal was 50. Since bursting onto the scene three years ago, she has quickly made a name for herself in the Fayetteville and Charlotte markets. In her short career, the UNC Pembroke graduate has closed on 122 homes and is now managing a multi-million-dollar brokerage firm––Kendra Conyers & Associates Luxury Real Estate.
PEMBROKE, NC
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
Bladen Journal

Cape Fear Valley earns stroke treatment award

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has received the Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association. The award recognizes commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Bladen Journal

Columbus Regional Healthcare System gets nationally recognized

WHITEVILLE — Columbus Regional Healthcare System has received the American Heart Association’s Silver Plus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Detention officer dies suddenly LUMBERTON —Robeson County Detention Officer Derr
LUMBERTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Rotary told of incredible faith, sacrifice

ELIZABETHTOWN — The story of four men who came from various backgrounds in the North and served in the U.S. Army as chaplains is both interesting, somber and riveting. Rotarian Roy Allen, retired Army, provided that story for the local Rotary Club on Tuesday. “These four men were linked...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy