Bids are being accepted this week for two paintings created at Saturday night’s Piano & Paint event at Brownwood’s Lyric Theatre. The spontaneous creative talents of artist Christine Brisley and pianist Mac Bynum were featured. The paintings, each 30 by 40 inches in size, are named “Tropical Paradise” and “Light Through the Trees.” Each is offered for sale through Christine Brisley’s Facebook page, and 100 percent of the purchase prices of the two paintings will be split among four charities: the Corinne T. Smith Animal Shelter, the ARK Domestic Violence Shelter, the Brownwood Art Association, and the Lyric Theatre. Bids in the online auction will be accepted in $25 increments through noon Saturday, August 13. Other details are available on her Facebook page.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO