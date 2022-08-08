Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin
Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin was born in Brownwood, Texas, to Ward and Mildred DeHay on August 30, 1943, just months before her father was KIA in WWII. She was raised in Brownwood and attended school in Early, Texas where she graduated High School in 1961. Peggy earned her bachelor’s degree at Howard Payne University and her master’s degree at Tarleton State University. While in undergraduate college she met the love of her life, Billy Edward Gamblin. Peggy and Billy were married on August 29, 1964, in Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Peggy Gamblin
brownwoodnews.com
Sherry Sue Lindsey
Sherry Sue Lindsey, age 70, of Brownwood formerly of Schulenburg passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Songbird Lodge. Graveside Services for Sherry will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Pitman Cemetery in Muldoon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home in Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
‘Meet the Lions’ slated for Aug. 15 at Gordon Wood Stadium
The annual ‘Meet the Lions’ event, signaling the start of a new school year, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Gordon Wood Stadium. Student-athletes and coaching staffs from the fall sports – football, volleyball, cross country and team tennis – will be introduced.
brownwoodnews.com
Friday volleyball tournament schedules
The following are the Friday tournament volleyball schedules for the Brownwood Lady Lions (1-1), Early Lady Horns (1-0) and Bangs Lady Dragons (0-1): vs. Needville at 9:15 a.m. vs. Davenport at 10:30 a.m. vs. San Antonio Keystone at 1 p.m. Saturday (TBD) ***. Early at the Veribest tournament. vs. Grape...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood tennis opens season with wins over Big Spring, Sweetwater
ABILENE – The Brownwood High tennis team opened the season with a pair of victories at Rose Park Wednesday, edging Big Spring, 10-9, and trouncing Sweetwater, 18-1. In the victory over Sweetwater, the Lions swept all nine of their matches on the court. Tallying singles wins were No. 1...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood tennis counting on veterans on boys side, new faces for the girls
The Brownwood High team tennis regular season begins Wednesday, as head coach Crystal Blazek continues to look for the right combinations to compete for the District 7-4A championship later this semester. The Lions and Lady Lions will be looking to upend Gatesville, as Brownwood’s fall tennis district opponents remained the...
brownwoodnews.com
Jacky Reed Cochran
Jacky Reed Cochran, 63, of Dubuque Iowa, formerly of Brownwood, Texas, entered into the gates of Heaven on July 26, 2022. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for Jacky at the Depot Civic & Cultural Center in Brownwood, Texas on Sunday, August 21st from 2pm to 6pm. Jacky...
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: A Cup of Freedom
We locked the apartment and skirted the Tres Leches building and strolled up Brown and then past the gym and up the narrow street toward the courthouse. While some of the businesses are being fixed up and renovated or rebuilt and revitalized, others lie fallow, and you just hope someone will do something with them someday. Everything is someone’s memory.
brownwoodnews.com
Alice Faye James
Alice Faye James, age 79, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Abilene. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions split with Llano, Wall in first two matches
A roster filled with new faces gained valuable experience and confidence on the opening day of volleyball season Tuesday, as the Brownwood Lady Lions split their two matches at Warren Gym with Wall and Llano. After starting the day with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-12 loss to Wall, the Lady Lions...
brownwoodnews.com
Kicks for Kids kicks off a new school year
Kicks for Kids is a program that takes donations from the Brown County community before the school year starts. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce asks the schools what shoe sizes they need, and then the Chamber delivers those shoes to the school counselors to disperse to students. A good turnout came for Kicks for Kids, with La Botana providing free meals for all who donate.
San Angelo LIVE!
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash
CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
koxe.com
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
brownwoodnews.com
Jake Villa
Jake Villa, age 32, of Early, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Funeral services for Jake will be held at 2:00P.M. on Saturday, August 13 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service starting at 12:00 P.M.
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
brownwoodnews.com
Early takes down Bangs in four sets in season opener
BANGS – In a battle of former district rivals, the Class 3A Early Lady Horns outlasted the now-Class 2A Bangs Lady Dragons in four sets, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16 in Tuesday’s volleyball season opener for both squads. “The girls came out and they fought,” said Early head coach...
brownwoodnews.com
Auction of paintings to benefit four local charities
Bids are being accepted this week for two paintings created at Saturday night’s Piano & Paint event at Brownwood’s Lyric Theatre. The spontaneous creative talents of artist Christine Brisley and pianist Mac Bynum were featured. The paintings, each 30 by 40 inches in size, are named “Tropical Paradise” and “Light Through the Trees.” Each is offered for sale through Christine Brisley’s Facebook page, and 100 percent of the purchase prices of the two paintings will be split among four charities: the Corinne T. Smith Animal Shelter, the ARK Domestic Violence Shelter, the Brownwood Art Association, and the Lyric Theatre. Bids in the online auction will be accepted in $25 increments through noon Saturday, August 13. Other details are available on her Facebook page.
Cross Plains High School Senior Seriously Injured in a Crash Has Died
CROSS PLAINS- A Cross Plains High School senior football player seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash has died. In the early morning hours on Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a single vehicle crash about 12 miles northeast of Coleman. The teens were in a 2001 Toyota Tacoma and were traveling southeast on US 84 when they veered into the oncoming lane, across a bar ditch, and into a fence. Both teens were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected in the crash. Now, Ryan Hopkins, one of the teens involved, has passed away. Hopkins was life flighted to Fort…
City of Eastland enters Stage 4 water restrictions, reduces supply by 40%
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Eastland moved into Stage 4 of its drought contingency plan Monday, due to a mechanical issue with the city’s water supply. According to the City of Eastland, Stage 4 entails the following restrictions: NO outdoor watering of any kind, including; Grass/ lawns Vehicles Sidewalks Driveways Buildings NO filling […]
