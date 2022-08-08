Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
wmra.org
Former Charlottesville journalist reflects on iconic, and troubling, Unite the Right photo
Among the images to emerge from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly five years ago was Ryan Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters. Kelly now lives and works in Richmond. Five years after the rally, VPM News Director Elliott Robinson chatted with the journalist about the impact of his iconic and troubling photograph. Robinson and Kelly previously worked together at The Progress, but not at the time of the rally.
styleweekly.com
VMFA Announces New Board of Trustees President
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) recently announced the election of Lynette L. Allston to the role of president of the museum’s board of trustees. In the 86-year history of the institution, Allston is the first Native American to hold this position and, according to a press release, the first Native American board chair of a top 10 U.S. comprehensive art museum.
rvahub.com
Henrico families can get a jump on the upcoming school year at the 2022 Back-to-School Kickoff
This year’s event will be at Glen Allen High School from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Families can enjoy music, food trucks, and games, register for school, talk with HCPS leaders, and more. While school starts on Monday, August 29th, a week earlier than previous years, HCPS families can get...
rvahub.com
Henrico seeks names from public for proposed animal adoption center
Ideas can be submitted online at NameTheShelter.com through August 31st. Henrico residents are invited to suggest names for an animal adoption center that is one of several proposed capital projects included in a countywide bond referendum that voters will consider as part of the 2022 general election. Individuals can share...
2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
NME
Richmond, Virginia residents pay tribute to MF DOOM by naming street sweeper ‘MF BROOM’
Residents of Richmond, Virginia have honoured the late MF DOOM by naming a street sweeper MF BROOM. The New York rapper and producer, who died in 2020, received the posthumous tribute after coming out top of a crowdsourced naming contest. Community organisation Venture Richmond handled the naming by gathering ideas...
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
richmondmagazine.com
Carytown’s Sweet, Sticky Thing
This year, the Carytown Watermelon Festival falls on Aug. 14, which also happens to be the birthday of a former merchant who assisted in starting the event. “How about that? I’ve invited 100,000 people to my birthday party,” Jo Anne Draucker says. The festival grew out of...
‘My purpose in life is to serve’: Afghan refugee continues to help others at his second restaurant in Henrico
One Afghan Refugee is preparing to open another restaurant location in Henrico to continue to serve the community.
Virginia woman is on mission to ensure veterans 'have not been forgotten'
A Central Virginia veteran who spent years overcoming personal challenges is now making it her mission to help other veterans.
ggwash.org
Putting parking over people: could Richmond’s new main library better serve the city?
When the initial designs for the renovation of Richmond’s Main Library were released to the public earlier this summer, beyond the new reading rooms and collections spaces residents of Virginia’s capital noticed one big change in the allocation of space: a full floor of the three-story building would be converted from community areas into parking.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
NBC12
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - College move-in for thousands of students at Virginia State University is just days away, but many who applied for on-campus housing are now learning there’s no room for them. “This is crazy that they have nothing in order,” mother Trina Washington said. “No one is...
More than 2,000 without power in Chesterfield
Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in several localities in Central Virginia.
kiiky.com
15 Best Esthetician Schools In Richmond VA (Virginia) | 2022
Virginia, as one of America’s original spa destinations, has a well-developed skin-care industry, with 1,120 estheticians employed in the state as of 2013. Whether catering to a broad clientele at the Spa or working with wealthy clients and tourists, Virginia has a wide range of spa and salon options.
First Annual Watermelon Festival arrives in Petersburg this week
Watermelon lovers are in luck this summer -- another watermelon festival is on its way, this time in Petersburg.
Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies
A handful of Virginia transit agencies are projected to see a drop-off in state funding support following back-to-back years of federal and state relief due to the pandemic. Virginia Railway Express, RADAR in Roanoke, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company and transit services in Loudoun County are some of the systems expected to be impacted by […] The post Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Teamwork is 'core component' for Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival
The Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 6, after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
In Henrico, much ado over plan for 28 houses
A 28-home development on two scraps of leftover land in Western Henrico are struggling to gain approval from the Board of Supervisors, as the case was deferred amid opposition from residents.
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools
Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools.
