ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmra.org

Former Charlottesville journalist reflects on iconic, and troubling, Unite the Right photo

Among the images to emerge from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly five years ago was Ryan Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters. Kelly now lives and works in Richmond. Five years after the rally, VPM News Director Elliott Robinson chatted with the journalist about the impact of his iconic and troubling photograph. Robinson and Kelly previously worked together at The Progress, but not at the time of the rally.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
styleweekly.com

VMFA Announces New Board of Trustees President

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) recently announced the election of Lynette L. Allston to the role of president of the museum’s board of trustees. In the 86-year history of the institution, Allston is the first Native American to hold this position and, according to a press release, the first Native American board chair of a top 10 U.S. comprehensive art museum.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Henrico seeks names from public for proposed animal adoption center

Ideas can be submitted online at NameTheShelter.com through August 31st. Henrico residents are invited to suggest names for an animal adoption center that is one of several proposed capital projects included in a countywide bond referendum that voters will consider as part of the 2022 general election. Individuals can share...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Powhatan, VA
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Goochland, VA
Boomer Magazine

2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Carytown’s Sweet, Sticky Thing

This year, the Carytown Watermelon Festival falls on Aug. 14, which also happens to be the birthday of a former merchant who assisted in starting the event. “How about that? I’ve invited 100,000 people to my birthday party,” Jo Anne Draucker says. The festival grew out of...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romare Bearden
Person
Powhatan
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Museum#Public Art#Contemporary Art#Art Materials#Vmfa#Chinese#African#Native American
kiiky.com

15 Best Esthetician Schools In Richmond VA (Virginia) | 2022

Virginia, as one of America’s original spa destinations, has a well-developed skin-care industry, with 1,120 estheticians employed in the state as of 2013. Whether catering to a broad clientele at the Spa or working with wealthy clients and tourists, Virginia has a wide range of spa and salon options.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Virginia Mercury

Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies

A handful of Virginia transit agencies are projected to see a drop-off in state funding support following back-to-back years of federal and state relief due to the pandemic. Virginia Railway Express, RADAR in Roanoke, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company and transit services in Loudoun County are some of the systems expected to be impacted by […] The post Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy