I don't care what trucking company you are talking about. They have only one thing on their mind. It's to trap as many people they can in their trucks. Why do you think they have classes every couple of weeks? It's the turn over. Drove for 31 years .. Yup 31. When I first started out it was great, truckers had respect for other truckers and other people on the road. That started to change and just got worse. Why stay in it? GOOD money back then without ELD's. And it was the only thing I knew. Look, recruiters are going to lie, and tell you what ever you need to hear to get you in there truck, that's how they make their money. The company will smile and shake your hand while there other hand is behind their back giving you the finger . Yeah really.. Need a Job? Go to a trade school, for welding, plumbing or an electrician apprenticeship.. If you're in a truck expect to be stuck in that truck 3 to 6 WEEKS at a time.. Work a local job go home to your own bed at night.
