ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 6

Vane Old Guy
2d ago

I don't care what trucking company you are talking about. They have only one thing on their mind. It's to trap as many people they can in their trucks. Why do you think they have classes every couple of weeks? It's the turn over. Drove for 31 years .. Yup 31. When I first started out it was great, truckers had respect for other truckers and other people on the road. That started to change and just got worse. Why stay in it? GOOD money back then without ELD's. And it was the only thing I knew. Look, recruiters are going to lie, and tell you what ever you need to hear to get you in there truck, that's how they make their money. The company will smile and shake your hand while there other hand is behind their back giving you the finger . Yeah really.. Need a Job? Go to a trade school, for welding, plumbing or an electrician apprenticeship.. If you're in a truck expect to be stuck in that truck 3 to 6 WEEKS at a time.. Work a local job go home to your own bed at night.

Reply(4)
3
Related
Benzinga

Baby Formula Startup Seeks To Compete Abbott With 15% Market Share: Report

Wall Street Journal reported that baby formula startup ByHeart is seeking to register two additional facilities with the FDA to increase its production as the U.S. continues to face shortages. Co-founders Ron Belldegrun and Mia Funt said that if the agency completes the registration, ByHeart could expand manufacturing and operations...
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Native Carrier Mobile App to Advance Freight Procurement Automation

To help shippers and carriers uncover resilience, sustainability and cost reduction opportunities, Sleek Technologies launched a self-service mobile app for small to medium-size carriers. Once downloaded, the app provides carriers with direct access to large, reputable shippers with high load volumes. “Sourcing the right carrier, at the right time, at...
CELL PHONES
foodlogistics.com

4 Ways Digitization Makes Agriculture Supply Chain Resilient

The past three years span the pandemic, multiple natural disasters and war, all of which hit the food market hard. Bloomberg claims that wheat prices have reached their maximum since 2008, soybeans are at a nine-year high and oils are nearing unprecedented cost levels. It is clear that we urgently...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Companies#Trucking Company#Company Culture#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Food Logistics#Truckstop Com
pymnts

More Firms Tap Private Agencies for Help Hiring, Paying International Workers

International hiring boomed among businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2021 as firms aimed to expand into new markets and access the world’s best talent. Hiring and managing an international workforce is complex, however, and companies looking to grow their global workforce face myriad challenges. PYMNTS’ research finds that four out of five firms surveyed report experiencing challenges when paying their international workers. The most common issue is managing taxes, which 47% of firms report facing. Regulatory compliance can also cause major problems: 19% of firms cited it as the most critical challenge affecting their ability to make payments to international workers.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
shefinds

Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy

As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Software
Fast Company

Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest

The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management

Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

FIT Graduates on Sustainability, Circularity & Secondhand

Click here to read the full article. For about 15 years, a capstone project at the Fashion Institute of Technology has given students 13 weeks to build a denim brand from scratch—including fabric development and design. Since its start, approximately 1,000 students have participated. “We expected a lot from the students; we got a lot from the students,” said Jeffrey Silberman, the former chairperson of the Textile Development and Marketing Department at the Fashion Institute of Technology. The Denim Project at FIT has also seen a bevy of industry advisors share their expertise with students, helping the next generation. Lenzing has been...
EDUCATION
Fortune

Why a recession will boost remote work

An art installation entitled 'Garden of Eden' and representing an abandoned workspace at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy, on March 30, 2022. U.S. employers added more jobs in July than forecast, dispelling the notion of a cooling labor market that gives executives more power to force employees to comply with their demands.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Full-Spectrum Sustainability Solutions Suite

O9 Solutions launched o9 Digital Brain, an AI-enabled platform that incorporates international standards-based sustainability metrics, analytics and KPIs and is powered by the company’s patented Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology. “A significant portion of a company’s environmental and social impact stems from its supply chain activities,” says Stanton Thomas, SVP...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Expedock Raises $13.5M to Help Freight Forwarders Improve Use of Data

Freight software provider Expedock has raised $13.5 million in Series A funding that it will use to expand its team and help supply chain businesses better understand and operationalize their data. The freight forwarding industry has long been behind others in the use of technology, but today’s supply chain bottlenecks...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Tech Investment Delivers Companies Crucial Hiring Edge Amid Global Workforce Shortage

With warehouse and transport companies around the world facing dire workforce shortage challenges, it’s clear a fresh approach is needed to attract and retain staff. Employers in the industry must ask themselves how they can empower their current staff to achieve more and how they can appeal to the workers they need to maintain and grow their operation into the future.
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Canadian Release of Sage Payroll Provides Solution for SMBs

Working to help Canadian small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) handle their administrative responsibilities, Sage has launched a new solution that integrates with Sage Accounting and simplifies accounting, payroll and human resources (HR) processes. The Canadian release of Sage Payroll is a cloud-first solution that enables teams to manage payroll and...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy