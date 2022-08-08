JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A full agenda awaits members of the Campbell County Board of Education at this evening’s 6pm meeting at the courthouse. Dramatic changes to the rules for elementary school basketball are expected to be discussed and considered. According to the proposed new rules, the first day of practice is today with the season set to begin Aug. 23 while the tournament is scheduled for the week of October 3-7. According to the list of items for action is that elementary schools may not play more than a total of 10 games in a season (including tournaments). Any tournament counts as two games. At least one parent has requested to be placed on the agenda to address the board about the changes to elementary school basketball. See the proposed new rules HERE.

