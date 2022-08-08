Read full article on original website
Betty A. Stouffer, age 102, formerly of Jacksboro
Mrs. Betty A. Stouffer, age 102, resident of Chunchula, AL (formally of Jacksboro, TN and Ohio) passed away peacefully at home Monday, August 8, 2022. She was a loving wife and mother, she is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Howard E. Stouffer, Parents Antonio and Angiolina Tucci, Son Daniel Everett Stouffer, Grandson Harold Russell George, 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Thomas McCallister, age 41, of Jacksboro
Thomas McCallister, age 41, of Jacksboro passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. He loved to fish and mow grass with his best friend. Preceded in death by cousin Eddie Gibson. Brother: Norman Eugene McCallister, Jr. Sister: Tammy Michelle McCallister McCarthy (Jay) Aunts: Mary Angell and June Alberts. Niece: Teresa Webb...
Whit Goins reflects on 50 years in county government
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – After half a century of serving Campbell County’s first district, Whit Goins has officially retired from running for office. The 82-year-old has six years on the Campbell County School board and 44 years as a commissioner under his belt. He said he is the...
New JES gym/cafeteria, elementary basketball rules on BOE agenda
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A full agenda awaits members of the Campbell County Board of Education at this evening’s 6pm meeting at the courthouse. Dramatic changes to the rules for elementary school basketball are expected to be discussed and considered. According to the proposed new rules, the first day of practice is today with the season set to begin Aug. 23 while the tournament is scheduled for the week of October 3-7. According to the list of items for action is that elementary schools may not play more than a total of 10 games in a season (including tournaments). Any tournament counts as two games. At least one parent has requested to be placed on the agenda to address the board about the changes to elementary school basketball. See the proposed new rules HERE.
Norris Lake communities headline workshop’s public input session
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Last month, the county commission workshop was addressed by a group of Shady Cove residents upset over the condition of their road and lack of help from the county for what is technically still a private road. Commission Chairman Johnny Bruce announced at Monday’s workshop that he has set a meeting with Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck and Shady Cove residents the next day in hopes of finding a solution.
Sentencing delayed in Byrd’s homicide case
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Yesterday, Robert Byrd was slated to learn his fate for causing a fatal traffic accident in Feb. 2021. But collecting two arrests since he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide delayed his sentencing until October. In Feb. 2021, Byrd was Facetiming his girlfriend when he crossed multiple lanes...
New look parking lots at CCHS
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A major project has been completed at Campbell County High School. The parking lots have been paved and striped. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 08/08/2022-6AM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S CHARLIE HUTSON)
Commission votes to help Honor Guard
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – When the Campbell County Commission met Monday afternoon for their budget committee session, the audience included around 20 members of the Jellico Honor Guard, all decked out in their dress uniforms and hoping for some financial support from commissioners. The Guard got their wish, along...
Campbell County Schools show improvement in AMOs
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – According to Campbell County School Superintendent Jennifer Fields, area Schools showed improvement this past year with all three grade bands meeting the district’s Annual Measurable Objective (AMO). For the district as a whole, students in grades 3-5 showed the most improvement with an increase...
Waldrop arrested for 4th DUI
DUFF, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross recently responded to a call on Highway 25W north of La Follette of a possible wreck with injury. When she arrived just before 4am on July 28, she found Derek Waldrop. He reported the accident happened when he was coming around a curve, and he lost control of the vehicle and hit the metal railing near Peabody Mountain. Cross noticed that his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet using the vehicle to balance himself. She also detected an odor of alcohol coming from his breath, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
Caryville Police Chief resigns to become Scott County’s sheriff
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Last night at the regular monthly meeting of the Caryville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Police Chief Brian Keeton read his resignation letter effective Aug. 26 and thanked the council for the past eight years. He talked about how he had enjoyed his time in Caryville and serving the citizens of the town.
FLOOD WATCH from noon until 8pm today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a much needed break from our stormy, steamy and flood prone weather on the way. However, that will not be until up in the day on Thursday, In the meantime, there’s more of the same for today on what will be a partly sunny, muggy day with a high of 83. Showers and thunderstorms are likely prompting a FLOOD WATCH from noon until 8pm. The potential for heavy rainfall, the flooding and strong gusty winds looms.
Lay charged with driving on suspended license and drug possession
NEWCOMB, TN (WLAF) – On July 29, Campbell County Sheriff’s Lt. Nathaniel Bostic saw a blue Dodge Neon leaving a home on Newcomb School Rd in Newcomb. Bostic knew the man behind the wheel had a suspended driver’s license. The vehicle turned onto Hwy 297 and traveled west into Hicks Cemetery and made a loop back onto Hwy 297 and park on the edge of the roadway, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
Officers contain fight and fire at Campbell County Jail
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – In a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office release, it was reported late last Thursday evening, July 28, around 10 inmates at the Campbell County Jail ended up in a fight with each other. These same inmates used a broom handle to knock out a camera and attempted to start a fire in a trash can by inserting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet.
CC Board of Education releases support of staff members resolution
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell Count Board of Education announces its support of staff member resolution. CAMPBELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION SUPPORT OF STAFF MEMBERS RESOLUTION. WHEREAS, an excellent public education system is vital to both the quality of life and the economic prosperity of Campbell...
