Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
disneydining.com
Disney-owned 5,000-acre Wyoming ranch on the market for $71 million
A sprawling ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by the Disney family is now on the market for $71 million. If you are really into Disney nostalgia–and we mean really, really into Disney nostalgia–plus you love the peace and serenity of seclusion and mountain vistas, AND you have $71 million to back your contract, Hall and Hall Ranch Properties of Billings, Montana, has the perfect property for you.
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined
A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items
When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Yellowstone’: New Season 5 Filming Location Revealed
“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Smithonian
Rio Grande Runs Dry in Albuquerque
After years of drought in the Southwest, a stretch of the Rio Grande once flowing through Albuquerque has run dry for the first time in 40 years. Officials warn that the conditions will likely get worse in the upcoming days. “Most folks in Albuquerque who have lived here have grown...
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States
Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
Famous Teton grizzly bear killed
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
Colorado man suspected in disappearance of wife guilty of Trump vote using her ballot
Barry Morphew's mug shot from the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office in Salida, Colorado (Chaffee County Sheriff's Office/Wikimedia Commons) Colorado resident Barry Morphew pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of felony forgery for using the mail-in ballot of his missing wife, Suzanne Morphew, to vote for Trump in the 2020 election.
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
Two of largest U.S. reservoirs on brink of "dead pool status"
Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status." Such a status means that the water levels are so low that water can't flow downstream to power hydroelectric stations. At Lake Mead, located in Nevada and Arizona, the country's largest artificial body of water, levels...
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 8