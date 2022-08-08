Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel Maven
Cincinnati CityBeat
Frisch's Mainliner Throws Retro 75th Anniversary Party with Hot Rods, Coke Floats and Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut
Earlier this year, Frisch's Big Boy announced it would be celebrating its 75th anniversary — in part — by adding Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs to the menu for a limited time. So it only makes sense that the local chain would tap the most famous Nathan's fan to appear at the Frisch's anniversary party this weekend.
WDTN
Blind Bob’s Fried Chicken & Honey Mustard
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Ashley from Blind Bob’s joins us in the kitchen! He shares their delicious recipe for chicken tenders and honey mustard. Yum!
WDTN
The Lumpia Queen Stops by the Living Dayton Kitchen
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Lumpia Queen joins Sallie in the kitchen! It’s the newest, hottest place in town in West Social Tap and Table. Cathy and Damon join us with all the details.
dayton.com
First look inside Shaq’s Big Chicken opening tomorrow at Austin Landing
A fast-casual chicken restaurant founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is opening tomorrow at Austin Landing. Not only is the restaurant its first location in Ohio, but it is the brand’s first location in the Midwest and its first franchise. “We’re cooking up a lot of...
dayton.com
Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday
A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will feature over 10 vendors with a variety of bacon-inspired dishes and...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
dayton.com
8 quirky facts you might not know about Dayton’s suburbs
What do Johnny Appleseed, canned ham shaped trailers and concrete lions have in common?. All of them have a story related to the Miami Valley. Here’s a look at 8 intriguing anecdotes from our communities:. 1. Englewood: Lookalike letters. The original name for Englewood, founded in 1841, was Harrisburg....
Allowing sports betting at restaurants, bars, grocery stores will be good for customers, worker says
SPRINGFIELD — Giving customers at restaurants, bars and grocery stores the ability legally bet on sports will be good for them and customers, a supervisor at Fricker’s in Springfield said Wednesday. The Fricker’s is one of the hundreds of locations that has been pre-approved for legalized sports betting...
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this week
A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week. If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor 1 / 10Tripadvisor #10. Bad Frog Frozen Yogurt – Rating: 4.0 […]
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
WLWT 5
'The Science of Color featuring Prismatica' on display at the Krohn Conservatory
CINCINNATI — The Krohn Conservatory has been transformed into a giant, life-size kaleidoscope in its new show, "The Science of Color featuring Prismatica." There are 25 pivoting prisms, each 6 feet tall. They reflect light from every color in the visible spectrum while creating their own musical sounds. There are 13 in the main showroom and 12 more scattered throughout the rest of the Krohn Conservatory. It's considered both art and science.
dayton.com
Madden Road Music Fest returns Saturday in Champaign County
The sound rebound from the pandemic will continue this weekend with the renewal of a Champaign County music festival tradition reaching a milestone. The 10th Madden Road Music Fest will be back with a mix of music including folk, bluegrass, rock, Americana and more with 10 acts, activities and fresh infrastructure, 2-10 p.m. Saturday at the Madden Farm, 1791 Madden Road, in Cable. Tickets are available.
dayton.com
Sinclair launches citywide youth jazz ensemble
Attention student musicians interested in exploring jazz music through instruction and live performances. Your next big opportunity is here. Sinclair Community College Youth Jazz Ensemble is a new citywide group currently accepting players nominated by a school band director or private instructor. “This has been a bucket list item, a...
dayton.com
Construction begins on new Englewood Dunkin’ location
Construction has begun on a new Dunkin’ location in Englewood. The 2,310-square-foot Dunkin’ will be located at 849 S. Main St., a previously vacant lot near Buffalo Wild Wings. Councilman Darren Sawmiller said Monday on Facebook the popular doughnut eatery is expected to open in December. Gilligan Company...
Daily Advocate
Versailles named Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometown 2022-2023
VERSAILLES — Versailles named in Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023. Versailles is a village located in west central Ohio with a population of 2,700. The Village of Versailles website says “we are small in size, but large in opportunities” and it is the opportunities Versailles provides for “people, pride, and progress” that allowed it to be named this year’s Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023 alongside Athens, Bellefountaine, Kent, and Perrysburg stating these hometowns embody the qualities that make life in Ohio special.
When is it too hot to walk your dog?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Summer is the perfect time to get some exercise with man’s best friend, but it does come with some safety concerns. With temperatures up to 90 degrees Monday in the Miami Valley, pavement can be as hot as 150 degrees. That is unsafe for humans and dogs. But humans have protection from […]
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
AdWeek
Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
614now.com
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
