NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Are you a woman? Do you support equality and women’s rights? Do you enjoy having a stiff drink with food and entertainment? Do you like history?. If these questions apply to you, you should visit Roosevelt New Orleans for its 73rd annual “Stormin’ of the Sazerac.”The annual celebration is meant to remember and pays tribute to the woman who broke barriers for women in New Orleans. It all started when a group of empowered women demanded equality and to be served an alcoholic drink by storming the Sazerac Bar. After that, in 1949, the Sazerac Bar became the first bar in New Orleans to allow women on days other than Mardi Gras to sit back and enjoy a drink.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO