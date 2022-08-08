Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
wgno.com
Low tropical development potential all week!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
wgno.com
Possible flooding again Thursday
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
wgno.com
Rain chances through Wednesday evening!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
wgno.com
Still soggy the next couple of days
Rain continues to diminish Wednesday evening although we still have a chance for a few showers overnight. It looks like rain coverage will increase near the coast early Thursday and some spots inland will see rain through commute time as well. Showers and storms will be popping up each day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Zack: Stormy times ahead as a tropical wave arrives
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the storm chances the next few days as a tropical wave interacts with a cold front over the area leading to some wet periods. Now I do want to highlight the fact that it’s not going to rain all day, every day through the end of this week. There will be some stormy periods, especially along the coast. Rain coverage through Friday looks to be around 60-70% and even if you miss the rain, clouds are likely going to keep you “cooler’”. Highs stay in the middle to upper 80s.
wgno.com
Tropical development potential decreasing!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
WDSU
Flash Flood Warning for Greater New Orleans Area
NEW ORLEANS — Flash Flood Warning until 4 pm this afternoon for north central Jefferson Parish, southwestern Orleans Parish, and northwestern Plaquemines Parish. Impacts: Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, areas of poor drainage and low lying areas. Rain rates began as 7.2 to 5.5" inches per hour. 1.5-3.0" inches of rain has fallen. Interstates into New Orleans have been backed up -- making quick travel into Downtown New Orleans difficult. An excessive rainfall risk will remain in effect as a slight chance for continued flash flooding into Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday have excessive rainfall risks as marginal (low) for flash flooding for now. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Norco area until 4:30 pm today.
Hurricane season ramping up and it is time to stay vigilant with your emergency plans
During the months of August through October, hurricane activity could ramp up which is why now is a better time than ever to be prepared.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway
Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
Heavy rain prompts a Street Flood Advisory for Orleans, Jefferson parishes
The threat of heavy rain storms in the metro area prompts forecasters to issue a Street Flood Advisory for Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish Monday until 2:15 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid low-lying areas and not to drive through flooded
theadvocate.com
Letters: Raining cinderblocks? Why does it take New Orleans so long to heed safety?
When the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, the remaining structure was demolished in less than three weeks, due to safety concerns. In New Orleans, it took 17 months for the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel to be officially demolished. And the Plaza Tower, 20 years after being reported...
‘Eat Mor Chikin’ Chick-fil-A searches for franchise operators in the New Orleans area
Chick-fil-A is looking to expand in the New Orleans area and the company is asking residents who are interested in becoming franchise owners and operators to join a webinar session on Aug. 18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgno.com
Step back in time: Celebrate the 73rd annual “Stormin’ of the Sazerac” at The Roosevelt New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Are you a woman? Do you support equality and women’s rights? Do you enjoy having a stiff drink with food and entertainment? Do you like history?. If these questions apply to you, you should visit Roosevelt New Orleans for its 73rd annual “Stormin’ of the Sazerac.”The annual celebration is meant to remember and pays tribute to the woman who broke barriers for women in New Orleans. It all started when a group of empowered women demanded equality and to be served an alcoholic drink by storming the Sazerac Bar. After that, in 1949, the Sazerac Bar became the first bar in New Orleans to allow women on days other than Mardi Gras to sit back and enjoy a drink.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
wbrz.com
Lightning strikes Slidell home after storms move through area
SLIDELL - Flames and smoke overtook the roof of a home that firefighters believe had been struck by lightning during heavy storms in the area Monday afternoon. The St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District said they responded to a home on Monaco Drive in Slidell around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a social media post from the department, a homeowner was present at the time of the lightning strike but was uninjured.
wgno.com
Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Topss show in New Orleans, LA Jan 20, 2023 – presale password
The Temptations & the Four Tops pre-sale passcode that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a very short time you can purchase tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss The Temptations & the Four Tops’s show...
NOLA.com
Parents of man who drowned at Pearl River dam sue the Corps of Engineers
The parents of a man who drowned after becoming trapped beneath a dam on the Pearl River in 2020 have filed a lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers, saying the agency failed to remove or modify the dam despite knowing its dangerous history. Michael and Bridget Golden of Covington...
WDSU
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
Comments / 0