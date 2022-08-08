Read full article on original website
8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do
Happy couples who have been together awhile can teach us all a thing or two about how to sustain and nurture a strong, loving connection for years to come. We asked couples therapists — who have seen the good, the bad and the ugly — what things people in happy partnerships rarely ever do.
psychologytoday.com
Are You in a Good Marriage or an Invisible Divorce?
We all know those couples. We admire and envy their beautiful pictures on social media. They always seem so happy and their vacations look even more spectacular. We compare our relationships to theirs and wonder why they are always so happy. And, then a few years later, we learn that these seemingly perfect marriages are ending. Thinking back, it does occur to you that these couples started taking separate vacations, or that their kids started to have some issues.
Proud mom rents billboard to celebrate doctor daughter
A New Jersey mom is celebrating her psychologist daughter's success by renting out a billboard in their local Camden community.
parentherald.com
How Not to Raise Spoiled Children; Teaching Kids to Handle Disappointment and Responsibility
One of the parents' jobs is to raise children to become ultimately kind and responsible citizens who will fulfill their unique potential as they contribute to the betterment of society. Thus, parents must ensure that kids would not grow spoiled as it is an essential component of parenting duties. Raising...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Building Empathy in Children
Every parent wants an empathetic child. A child who knows how to understand someone else’s feelings and can have relationships with others that are healthy and nurturing. Depending on your child’s age you may have concerns: Is this vital skill developing, delayed or just not there at all?
KIDS・
‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’
As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
I'm a wedding planner. Here are 11 easily avoidable mistakes I see many couples make.
As an expert on nuptials, I know it's best to write your vows a month ahead, get copies of your marriage license, and research how to tip vendors.
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
Opinion: Women Explain Reasons For Staying in Unhappy Marriages
Recently one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Want to improve your relationship? The answer may be simpler than you think
Relationship experts discuss how they use the five love languages in their work and how these can help enhance relationship satisfaction for couples. The five are acts of service, gift-giving, physical touch, quality time and words of affirmation.
psychologytoday.com
4 Steps to Living With Less Anxiety and Despair
We are inundated with bad news, but not everything is getting worse. To stave off despair, identify what is getting better and take action in the areas that concern you. Solutionary thinking and action help both you and the world. The bad news keeps coming, seemingly at an ever-increasing rate:...
psychologytoday.com
The Role of Contradictions in Creativity
Most thought follows a path of least resistance and is not creative. Embracing contradictions can be a fruitful path for creativity. Teams embrace contradictions only when they are motivated to want to think deeply about a problem. Research on creativity points out that most thinking follows a path of least...
JOBS・
Queen Kwong Shares How New Album ‘Couples Only’ Is About Validating Emotions
From the dark and industrial-tinted opening notes of “I Know Who You Are,” it’s clear that Queen Kwong‘s new album comes from a place that’s intensely personal and equally powerful. Throughout eleven tracks, Queen Kwong (née Carré Kwong Callaway) unleashes a visceral howl of pain, rage, grief, sorrow, and ultimately, closure. It’s the soundtrack to the longest night of your life, the one that continues to motivate you forward until the first glint of the dawn you never thought would come.
Exploring happiness with Dr. Neehall- Book review
Happy is the New Healthy by Dr. Joan Neehall, Ph.D. Being happy also equates to being healthy, according to Dr. Joan Neehall, Ph.D. and best-selling author of Happy is the New Healthy.
Opinion: The way someone responds to your boundaries says a lot about them, not you
Boundaries are key to building healthy relationships. Yet, many struggle to set or enforce them — and this is true especially for people pleasers. There are also some people who struggle to recognize, accept and respect others’ boundaries.
Our Brain's Natural Desire To Always Want More Could Cause Unhappiness
It's natural for humans to constantly be striving for more. It's an important part of our evolution. But what happens when it actually decreases satisfaction?
