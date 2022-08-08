ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do

Happy couples who have been together awhile can teach us all a thing or two about how to sustain and nurture a strong, loving connection for years to come. We asked couples therapists — who have seen the good, the bad and the ugly — what things people in happy partnerships rarely ever do.
psychologytoday.com

Are You in a Good Marriage or an Invisible Divorce?

We all know those couples. We admire and envy their beautiful pictures on social media. They always seem so happy and their vacations look even more spectacular. We compare our relationships to theirs and wonder why they are always so happy. And, then a few years later, we learn that these seemingly perfect marriages are ending. Thinking back, it does occur to you that these couples started taking separate vacations, or that their kids started to have some issues.
psychologytoday.com

Building Empathy in Children

Every parent wants an empathetic child. A child who knows how to understand someone else’s feelings and can have relationships with others that are healthy and nurturing. Depending on your child’s age you may have concerns: Is this vital skill developing, delayed or just not there at all?
Well+Good

‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’

As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
psychologytoday.com

Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?

Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Women Explain Reasons For Staying in Unhappy Marriages

Recently one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
psychologytoday.com

4 Steps to Living With Less Anxiety and Despair

We are inundated with bad news, but not everything is getting worse. To stave off despair, identify what is getting better and take action in the areas that concern you. Solutionary thinking and action help both you and the world. The bad news keeps coming, seemingly at an ever-increasing rate:...
psychologytoday.com

The Role of Contradictions in Creativity

Most thought follows a path of least resistance and is not creative. Embracing contradictions can be a fruitful path for creativity. Teams embrace contradictions only when they are motivated to want to think deeply about a problem. Research on creativity points out that most thinking follows a path of least...
HollywoodLife

Queen Kwong Shares How New Album ‘Couples Only’ Is About Validating Emotions

From the dark and industrial-tinted opening notes of “I Know Who You Are,” it’s clear that Queen Kwong‘s new album comes from a place that’s intensely personal and equally powerful. Throughout eleven tracks, Queen Kwong (née Carré Kwong Callaway) unleashes a visceral howl of pain, rage, grief, sorrow, and ultimately, closure. It’s the soundtrack to the longest night of your life, the one that continues to motivate you forward until the first glint of the dawn you never thought would come.
