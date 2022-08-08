ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Independent

Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US

An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.This week TikTok star Jacy slammed Southwest Airlines for “slut shaming” her by insisting she cover up her outfit on a...
Benzinga

Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia

An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service that she was fined for bringing a Subway sandwich into Australia from Singapore.
Travel + Leisure

Delta Just Opened Its Only International Sky Club Lounge — Here's Where

Delta Air Lines opened its only international Sky Club lounge in Tokyo on Friday, July 29, welcoming guests with sake, a made-to-order noodle bar, and more. The lounge, which was initially expected to open in the summer of 2020 before building was stymied by the pandemic, is located in Terminal 3 of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new lounge is the only one at the airport operated by an American airline and marks Delta's lounge expansion beyond the United States.
Daily Mail

Eddie McGuire urges people to drive or take a train rather than travel by plane in Australia - as Qantas cuts more flights and apologises for recent service debacles

Eddie McGuire says it's time for Australians to consider other forms of travel amid the chaos at airports - as Qantas announced it had cut more flights from its schedule. The broadcaster told 3AW Mornings' Ideas Factory that he, like many Aussies, has recently experienced frustrating issues with flights including crowds, a cancellation and an aborted landing.
The Independent

Children under 10 will get polio boosters as virus returns to UK after 40 years

Children under 10 are set to be offered polio vaccine boosters amid a rise in the amount of the virus detected in London's sewage works.Health authorities plan to give children the shots regardless of where they are on their polio vaccine schedule, in a bid to prevent what would be the first community outbreak of the disease in the UK since the 1970s.Polio can cause symptoms including a high temperature, tiredness, headaches, vomiting and muscle pain. In rare and extreme cases it can lead to more serious symptoms that affect the brain and nerves.Earlier this year officials found traces...
