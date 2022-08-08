Read full article on original website
They call me human
2d ago
Why is it all us common people have to wait 24 hours to have any kind of help finding a missing loved one? Guess us common folks don’t have the same feelings as the Privileged, that’s all I got out of this story.
Reply(39)
118
Zuri Birmingham
2d ago
Something just sounds off... possibly a suicide? A hit? Me watching too many episodes of The Blacklist? but either way, sorry for the family's loss
Reply(29)
121
Tamara Campbell
2d ago
I see a small fraction of humanity in these comments. Is this truly what we've come to as human beings and a Nation? Rest peacefully Sir.
Reply(10)
61
Comments / 392