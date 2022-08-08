Read full article on original website
Amgen bets on ChemoCentryx's rare disease drug in $3.7 billion deal
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Thursday agreed to buy ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI.O) for $3.7 billion to gain access to a potential blockbuster treatment for inflammatory disorders and beat quarterly revenue estimates on demand for its bone disease drug.
FOXBusiness
Novavax tumbles 31% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits revenue forecast
U.S. vaccine maker Novavax slumped nearly 31% on Tuesday as falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations led the company to cut its annual revenue expectation by half. Demand for its vaccine is also waning in the United States, where it was authorized for use among...
Healthline
Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung
Lung cancer is cancer where the tumors start in the lungs. It can either be small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Most cases of lung cancer are NSCLC. Specifically, most lung cancers start in the cells of the lungs’ bronchi, or major airways. However, tumors can...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Nasdaq lower, GoodRX soars, Take-Two and Turtle Beach tumble
Oil higher as China, US data eases recession concerns. Coverage for this event has ended. Turtle Beach fails to find buyer for company, shares tumble. Turtle Beach is lower in after hours trading. The gaming accessory maker reported second quarter financial results and ended a process that could have ended with the company selling itself.
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
FOXBusiness
Palantir shares drop by 15% after lowering their expected revenue forcast
Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive Alexander...
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
FOXBusiness
Micron to invest $40 billion in US memory manufacturing through end of decade
Micron Technology will invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to help build out memory manufacturing in the United States. The investment is expected to result in 40,000 new American jobs, including approximately 5,000 high-paying technical and operational roles at Micron. It will also bolster education, workforce training,...
targetedonc.com
Expert Compares Atezolizumab and Durvalumab as Therapy for ES-SCLC
During a live virtual event, Benjamin P. Levy, MD, discussed the results of the IMpower 133 and CASPIAN trials of immunotherapy for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A 73-year–old woman presented with shortness of breath, productive cough, chest pain, fatigue, anorexia, and recent 18-lb weight loss. She...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus
Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
2minutemedicine.com
Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug exposure associated with development of microscopic colitis
1. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) were independently associated with the development of microscopic colitis. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Microscopic colitis, a type of chronic inflammatory bowel disease, is a common cause of abdominal pain and chronic diarrhea. In recent years, the incidence of microscopic colitis has significantly increased to levels comparable to Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. It has been suggested that medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs), and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) can contribute to the onset of microscopic colitis; however, the evidence behind this remains unclear. In this prospective cohort study, 144 patients prospectively evaluated for chronic diarrhea underwent colonoscopic evaluation and were assessed for their medication use and evidence of microscopic colitis on colonoscopy, in attempt to investigate the potential association between drug exposure and microscopic colitis. From these included patients, microscopic colitis was identified in a total of 80 individuals. Of these patients diagnosed, the use of aspirin and other NSAIDs was higher compared to those that were not diagnosed with microscopic colitis (OR 3.04, 95%CI 1.65-5.69). In conclusion, this study confirms that the use of NSAIDs is likely associated with the onset of microscopic colitis. Strengths of this study include its prospective design and use of a control group who had a similar presentation. However, this study remains limited due to its single center patient enrollment reducing generalizability to the broader population. As well, medication use data was obtained from patients through surveys, which may be not entirely accurate. Despite this, further research investigating medication use and its effect on the development of microscopic colitis should be conducted, considering the findings of this study.
targetedonc.com
Datopotamab Deruxtecan/Pembrolizumab Displays Responses With or Without Chemotherapy in Advanced NSCLC
Datopotamab deruxtecan and pembrolizumab with or without platinum-based chemotherapy showed promising efficacy and a manageable safety profile in advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer without actionable genomic alterations. The antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) datopotamab deruxtecan (DS-1062a) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda), with or without platinum-based chemotherapy, demonstrated promising efficacy and a...
Medical News Today
High cholesterol: New CRISPR treatment trial could offer permanent cure
Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the world. High cholesterol is a modifiable risk factor for heart-related diseases. Biotechnology company Verve Therapeutics recently launched an in-human clinical trial for a gene-editing medication aimed at lowering cholesterol. worldwide died from heart-related diseases. A common and modifiable risk...
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Tablet Version of Calquence to Treat Multiple Blood Cancers
The tablet version of Calquence, which was approved by the FDA for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic leukemia and relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma, may be taken alongside other drugs to reduce gastric-related side effects. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a tablet version of Calquence (acalabrutinib)...
technologynetworks.com
New Drug for Multiple Myeloma Yields Positive Results in Clinical Trial
A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine outlines positive findings from a Phase I/II trial of a new drug – teclistamab – for treating multiple myeloma (MM). New treatments needed for multiple myeloma. The clinical trial, led by researchers at Winship Cancer Institute at...
targetedonc.com
Triplet Therapy Plus Transplantation Prolongs PFS in Multiple Myeloma
With a median progression-free survival of 46.2 months in the RVD-alone group and 67.5 months in the transplantation group, lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone plus autologous stem cell transplantation extends overall survival in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Induction treatment with the triplet of lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Inflammatory bowel disease does not have ocular manifestations
In a study, investigators found that no characteristics of inflammatory bowel disease are related to ocular manifestations of the disease. Alix Cuny, MD, and colleagues from multiple institutions in France and Italy found that no characteristics of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are related to ocular manifestations of the disease. Cuny...
FOXBusiness
US productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter
U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker,...
