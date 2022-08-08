ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Let your grass go brown as most of Iowa deals with a drought

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 2 days ago

Lawn watering is often unnecessary and maybe even harmful for the grass, according to turf specialists at Iowa State University .

State of play : Most of Iowa is in a drought and a lot of the state's turfs are designed to go dormant, Adam Thoms, an assistant professor in horticulture at ISU told the Des Moines Register last year.

  • It's part of a natural cycle for established grass.
  • Plus : Sporadic watering is stressful for the plant.

Driving the news : A Water Conservation Plan was activated by Waukee Friday.

  • Property owners are asked to cut irrigation by at least 25%.

Of note : DSM Water Works hasn't yet made a similar request.

  • Yes, but: River levels are low and the utility is asking customers to act responsibly, CEO Ted Corrigan said in a Register article published Saturday.

