Let your grass go brown as most of Iowa deals with a drought

Lawn watering is often unnecessary and maybe even harmful for the grass, according to turf specialists at Iowa State University .

State of play : Most of Iowa is in a drought and a lot of the state's turfs are designed to go dormant, Adam Thoms, an assistant professor in horticulture at ISU told the Des Moines Register last year.

It's part of a natural cycle for established grass.

Plus : Sporadic watering is stressful for the plant.

Driving the news : A Water Conservation Plan was activated by Waukee Friday.

Property owners are asked to cut irrigation by at least 25%.

Of note : DSM Water Works hasn't yet made a similar request.