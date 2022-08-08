Read full article on original website
Related
H.S. Football Previews: Jackson Academy
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Our WJTV High School Football Previews take us to Jackson Academy who has a new head coach this year. Aubrey Blackwell takes over the Raider program and he hopes to instill a culture that is taught throughout the school not just the varsity team.
Vicksburg Post
Lady Flashes run winning streak to three by beating Jackson Academy
For the first time in a long time, St. Aloysius’ softball team has a bonafide winning streak going. Kyeligh Cooper racked up 14 strikeouts in a complete-game victory, and also went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Lady Flashes to a 7-2 win over Jackson Academy on Tuesday.
WTOK-TV
Knights football returns to the Kingdom
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MHSAA football has returned as schools are now holding their first practices of the week and one of those teams was West Lauderdale as the Knights finally returned to the Kingdom. The Knights had a successful season last year as they made it to the post...
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run
This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Starkville Daily News
Little League Dawgs have best showing at Southwest Regional
Tom McReynolds got the program started and it’s gained popularity in the community over the years. The ability to see the maroon-clad Dawgs on national television in Waco, Texas, has helped and several great athletes from Starkville High School and Starkville Academy have come through over the years and gone on to do great things.
Picayune Item
Pearl River men finalize loaded 2022 signing class
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Fresh off a third NJCAA Tournament berth, the Pearl River men’s basketball team has reloaded once again. Head coach Chris Oney recently announced his 2022 signing class which features four prep stars and five transfers. Included in this year’s signing class are high school standouts...
