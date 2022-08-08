ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Royce White failed to disclose purpose of some expenditures from campaign funds: FEC filing

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22o5vf_0h8twFHN00

A Minnesota congressional candidate spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds at popular retailers in recent months without explaining in his fundraising report how many of the purchases were used for his campaign, an Axios review of Federal Election Commission records found.

Why it matters: Some of the expenditures reported in 5th Congressional District candidate Royce White's recent campaign finance filing could run afoul of FEC reporting requirements and rules prohibiting the use of political funds for personal use, two experts told Axios.

The big picture: The Royce White for Congress committee lists dozens of purchases totaling more than $10,000 at large retailers that included apparel, sporting goods and home goods stores without disclosing the purpose in his July 15 filing to the FEC.

  • The report also fails to specify the recipient or reason for more than $50,000 in checks and wire transfers paid out of the campaign account.
  • In response to an Axios query, White said the campaign is in the process of updating their filing and insisted that “all the funds were spent on campaign related activities.”

State of play: White, a former NBA player and advocate for mental health awareness, is one of three candidates running in the upcoming Republican primary to challenge DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar for a Minneapolis-based seat this November.

  • The race has attracted significant campaign cash : White and his main primary rival, GOP-endorsed candidate Cicely Davis, have each raised and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars for their respective bids in the primarily Democratic district.

Zoom in : White’s second quarter report showed that he raised more than $137,000 and spent $178,000 between April and June. According to the report, his campaign’s expenditures included purchases at Bed Bath & Beyond ($442.95), Nike ($372.69) Lululemon ($216) and Nordstrom ($407.52). The campaign spent hundreds more at Dick's Sporting Goods and more than $3,200 at Guitar Center.

  • The campaign also spent $365.91 on a New Balance "shoe purchase for door knocking," $409.10 for "clothes for campaign videos and commercials" from K&G Fashion Superstore, according to the report.

What he’s saying: White defended the purchases in a late July Twitter message to Axios, saying "everything has been used in our campaign ... Which now has an expansive vault of content to use at a moment’s notice.”

  • When asked about the purchases at clothing and department stores, White told Axios that he can buy apparel to print campaign slogans on as well as items to use as “props and materials for campaign ads or commercials.”
  • He also told Axios that the Guitar Center purchases were for "audio equipment used for political functions” and that the check and wire transfer payments "went to people who rendered services."

Context: While federal campaign finance laws do not restrict spending at specific stores, they do require that committees provide a brief description of the purpose of disbursements as part of their report.

  • Without that information, it’s difficult to determine from the outside whether the purchases and payments were truly for political or personal use, David Schultz, an election law expert and professor at Hamline University, told Axios.
  • He said that campaign filing or disclosure issues are not uncommon, but the volume and nature of undocumented expenses in White’s report was unusual.

Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at the nonprofit watchdog group Campaign Legal Center, told Axios the omissions “deprived the public of important disclosure information.”

  • Ghosh, a former FEC enforcement attorney, said the lack of transparency surrounding the recipients of wire transfers and checks is “especially troubling” since the public can’t see where that money went or what it was used for.

Between the lines: The descriptions for the purchases at New Balance and K&G Fashion Superstore suggest those expenditures may have been for items White or others wore as part of the campaign.

  • But, experts at the Campaign Legal Center told Axios FEC rules also generally don't allow candidates to spend campaign funds on their wardrobe, even if the items are worn in campaign videos or while knocking on doors.
  • Under the agency's " irrespective test ," buying shirts from Nordstrom to customize with a campaign logo for supporters is probably OK, but buying a shirt — or even a suit — for a candidate to wear at a campaign event probably is not, Schultz adds.

What to watch: The FEC could ask White to provide more information about the disbursements and possibly issue a fine, Schultz said.

  • If some purchases were deemed to be for personal use, White could be asked to reimburse his campaign and pay a fine.

A FEC spokesperson declined to comment to Axios about an individual campaign or committee.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push

MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Ilhan Omar wins primary against moderate challenger by narrow margin

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly defeated her well-funded challenger Don Samuels in Tuesday's Democratic Primary, the AP reports. The big picture: Samuels, a former City Council member, had sought to position himself as a more moderate option for the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District. But voters in the safe Democratic...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Royce White
Person
Ilhan Omar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fec#Election State#Campaign Finance Reform#Nba#Republican#Gop
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL
MSNBC

GOP missteps help Democrats deliver their biggest win to date

In the initial round of balloting on Election Day 2020, then-Sen. David Perdue was the top vote-getter, but the Republican incumbent fell shy of the 50 threshold. In Georgia, that meant he was forced into a runoff election, which Purdue fully expected to win. He didn’t. Thanks in part to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Elections
eenews.net

House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden

House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Sarah Palin Is Taking a Few Pages From Trump’s Election Lies Playbook

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Decked out in sequins, a GOP-red blazer, and a necklace with a star of David that led some observers to wonder if she had converted to Judaism, former Alaska governor, former vice presidential candidate, and a current GOP congressional candidate for Congress, Sarah Palin took the stage at CPAC-Texas last Thursday. “She’s Back! An Interview with Sarah Palin,” was going to focus on her return to politics after well over a decade.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Judge rejects Trump’s ‘absolute immunity’ claim in Jan. 6 cases

Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles isn’t short. As regular readers know, the former president’s business is facing multiple fraud investigations. He’s also under investigation for having allegedly mishandled classified materials. There’s also an ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia related to his efforts to interfere with election results. There’s also a criminal investigation surrounding his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy