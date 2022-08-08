ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 9

Richard PanKanin
2d ago

but but the Rock star ⭐ mayor said it's safe. why not create jobs for those coming from Texas, to your sanctuary state, as security in the subway. solves two problems 😃

Reply(1)
8
Guest
2d ago

we already knew all that. I felt safer riding the subways in the 80s and 90s than I do now.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Elderly laundromat worker attacked with hammer

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man in connection with a disturbing hammer attack in a Brownsville Brooklyn laundromat. Police say a man went into the 98th St. business just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Once inside, he approached the back of the business...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
fox5ny.com

Man allegedly attacks 3 girls in Manhattan

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a man who allegedly attacked three girls in Manhattan in unprovoked attacks. It happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Greenwich Village. Police say the man punched a 12-year-old girl in the face in a surprise attack in the area of Washington St. and West 11th St. EMS treated the girl on the scene for minor injuries.
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Nypd#Public Transit#Violent Crime#Ems#Elmhurst Hospital#Fox
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Woman Groped, Punched in Face in Daylight Attack on One of Brooklyn's Busiest Avenues

A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. According to officials, the 23-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the man came from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Bronx business owners call for changes to bail laws

NEW YORK - Bronx business owners are demanding more be done to fight crime in their community and they’re turning up the heat on New York lawmakers over bail reform. It eliminates case bail for most nonviolent crimes. The business owners blame the rise in crime on repeat offenders....
BRONX, NY
PIX11

People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said,  “Even the bars know the […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy