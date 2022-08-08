Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN to air 5-part series on South Carolina football
ESPN announced Wednesday that it will air a 4-part all-access series on the Gamecocks after visiting Columbia, South Carolina. That’s set to debut at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and is watchable on ESPNU. This will be something to watch as head coach Shane Beamer heads into his...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
laurenscountysports.com
Clinton kids to face elimination game
LUMBERTON, N.C. – A nightmarish 5-run 5th inning was the culprit as the Clinton YMCA Ozone All-Stars fell, 8-6, to SE Blue in the Dixie Youth World Series on Tuesday night. Clinton led, 6-3, entering the rally. The score was tied when a 2-run homer – on an 0-2 count – put the Alabama team ahead for good.
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' Dakereon Joyner steps into world of NIL after bowl-game MVP award
COLUMBIA — Dakereon Joyner was the fashion hit of SEC Media Days, taking his stroll around Atlanta in a peach (not salmon) suit with an open-necked floral shirt straight out of “Miami Vice.”. It went so well that he mentioned the suit might have a return engagement during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
South Carolina State University fires athletics director
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has fired athletics director Stacy Danley effective immediately, the school said late Tuesday. “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction," SC State President Alexander Conyers said in a statement. "We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
coladaily.com
S.C. Women’s Open to showcase top golf talent
There is no need to travel to Augusta, Hilton Head or Charlotte to see some of the country’s best golfers in action. Nearly 60 professional and amateur players from across the state, region and beyond will compete in the S.C. Women’s Open Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
Swinney’s Stern Message Resonated with Clemson’s Wiggins
CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney met with Nate Wiggins following spring practices, he delivered a stern message to his sophomore cornerback.
golaurens.com
Red Devils, Raiders playing in Bill Pate White Rose Football Classic
The Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils will participate in the inaugural Bill Pate White Rose Football Classic on Friday, August 12 at York Comprehensive High School. Bill Pate was a legendary football coach in York and member of the South Carolina Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Pate passed away in December of 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
'I screamed': South Carolina woman reacts to winning big lottery prize
PELZER, S.C. — When an Upstate woman won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I screamed,” she said. She was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Rd. in...
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Connecting the Carolinas: Groups push for revamp of old rail line
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An old rail line is getting a possible revamp. Three conservation groups between North and South Carolina are pushing for its return, but they’re wanting to turn it into a walking trail. Saluda Grade Rail Trail hasn’t been active since 2001. It spans 31...
FOX Carolina
National average of gas on verge of $3.99, survey says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The national average price of gas is on the verge of under $4 while the average price of gas in Greenville is $3.43 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy said the national average price of gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Return of popular Upstate festival announced for this fall
The return of a popular Upstate festival has been announced for this fall. The Bourbon and Bacon Fest is back in Greenville, September 23rd. The event will run from 630 to -11 PM at Cowboy Up located in Greenville’s Judson Mill area.
FOX Carolina
Wofford College looks at relationship between blight and poverty
Here are the top stories we're following today. Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your Thursday morning forecast.
greenvillejournal.com
Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality
Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
FOX Carolina
Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites
Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For decades, the Gaines-Clardy Family Cemetery went unnoticed beneath overgrown brush, tree debris and garbage in a densely wooded site off State Road S-30-6. Motivated to explore his family tree and guided, in part, by information from the Find A Grave website, Greg Gaines...
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
FOX Carolina
‘I screamed”: Upstate woman scratches off top prize in lottery
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When an Upstate woman from Pelzer won $200,000 playing the lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I screamed,” she said. The Lottery said the woman was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on...
WYFF4.com
New entertainment complex to open in downtown Greenville near Fluor Field
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The newest entertainment complex in downtown Greenville is set to open this week. It's called District 356 and is adjacent to Fluor Field on Field Street. We first told you about the complex in February 2021 when Greenville city leaders unanimously passed an ordinance to create the project. (Watch that story above)
FOX Carolina
‘Celebrate a miracle’: John Gray returns after health scare
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to service Sunday after a health scare in July, according to the church. Pastor Gray’s wife, Aventer, said he was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) in Alabama with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and lung blood clots.
Comments / 0