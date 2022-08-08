Foundation finished for new $50 million Henrico sports center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The foundation is down for Henrico County’s new $50 million indoor sports and event center as of last week, according to a tweet the county sent out Thursday.

The 115,000-square-foot center will be located at Virginia Center Commons in Glen Allen. The county said the project will have room for at least 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts and an arena with stadium seating.

Construction workers started laying the foundation for the hardwood flooring in early June.

A part of the Virginia Center Commons mall was demolished in 2020 after the project was approved. The mall has been impacted by commercial decline over the last decade.

Henrico’s new sports tourism program director Dennis Bickmeier said the project will bring sports tournaments to Henrico and serve as an anchor to surrounding restaurants and shops, bringing in new business.

The county said the building’s grand opening is expected to happen around early fall, in September 2023.

