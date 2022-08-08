ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Struggles continue in Des Moines' redlined district

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JwIb_0h8tvQhv00

Households in Des Moines' historic redlining district are some of the most likely to face insecurity and seek help from a food pantry, according to a new report by the Des Moines Area Religious Council.

Why it matters: The redlined neighborhoods that lacked investment 90 years ago — many of which are on the city's south and east sides — are still suffering from economic instability and lower home ownership rates, according to DMARC.

  • For example: Some of the homes at the highest risk for flooding are in the redline district because their foundations are falling apart and they lacked home aid decades ago.

Get smart: After the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt gave aid to Americans who wanted to buy homes by offering federal-backed loans and guaranteeing mortgages.

  • Maps were drawn to exclude Black families from the aid . Neighborhoods that were deemed a "high risk" for lending would be categorized as C or D districts. That designation could occur if just one Black family lived there as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5jKQ_0h8tvQhv00
A demographic breakdown of the percent of food pantry visitors who live in a C or D district. Chart courtesy of DMARC

Zoom in: Out of all the food pantry users in the Des Moines metro, about 43% of them live in a former C or D district, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC.

  • People of color are also more likely to live in those areas and seek food assistance.
  • 55% of multi-race Hispanic families that visited DMARC's food pantries lived in one of those districts compared to just 38% of white food pantry users.

The big picture: Solving food insecurity requires a holistic approach, Elzinga said. Factors like improving affordable housing options and childcare factor into economic stability.

  • DMARC plans on further researching what's happening today in Des Moines' redline districts.
  • "I don't think it's enough to just say, 'Hey, look, there's these disparities,' but helping people understand how we got here," Elzinga said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Society
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Des Moines, IA
KCRG.com

Ankeny woman climbs 17-story apartment for fundraiser

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Ankeny woman, who is blind, climbed a 17-story apartment building to raise money for a local nonprofit that works for people with disabilities. Bettina Dolinsek does CrossFit competitions, but she’d never scaled up a building before, until Saturday in Des Moines. She joined...
ANKENY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Affordable Housing#Redline#Redlining#Americans#Dmarc Zoom#Hispanic
WHO 13

What it takes to be an Iowa State Fair food vendor

DES MOINES, Iowa — Food vendors at the Iowa State Fair may not have it as easy as you would think. There are a lot of steps to getting to the fair that start months in advance. Food vendors need to apply to the fair to get a spot and when they do they need […]
IOWA STATE
cityofames.org

Hall Named New Ames City Clerk

Deputy City Clerk Renee Hall was recently named Ames City Clerk, replacing Diane Voss who held the post for more than 25 years. Hall began her new position on Aug. 2. “As a current employee, Renee’s experience in the Ames City Clerk’s Office provides a strong foundation for continuing the excellent standard of service customers have come to expect,” said City Manager Steve Schainker. “We look forward to Renee’s leadership as the new City Clerk and building on the legacy of her predecessor.”
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Vietnam veterans still fighting Agent Orange decades later

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Vietnam War claimed the lives of more than 800 Iowans. Local veterans hope a special event Wednesday can also honor the soldiers who died years later or are still feeling the deadly effects of a toxin used in combat. “On the Iowa Vietnam Wall there are 868 combat-related deaths. Their […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Housing
KCCI.com

Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results

CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
Axios Des Moines

Let your grass go brown as most of Iowa deals with a drought

Lawn watering is often unnecessary and maybe even harmful for the grass, according to turf specialists at Iowa State University.State of play: Most of Iowa is in a drought and a lot of the state's turfs are designed to go dormant, Adam Thoms, an assistant professor in horticulture at ISU told the Des Moines Register last year.It's part of a natural cycle for established grass.Plus: Sporadic watering is stressful for the plant.Driving the news: A Water Conservation Plan was activated by Waukee Friday.Property owners are asked to cut irrigation by at least 25%.Of note: DSM Water Works hasn't yet made a similar request.Yes, but: River levels are low and the utility is asking customers to act responsibly, CEO Ted Corrigan said in a Register article published Saturday.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

NWS: Central Iowa Rainfall Deficit Nearly Six Inches

(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowa's rainfall deficit is nearly six inches at this point in 2022, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines. Meteorologist Brad Small says the deficit is over three inches this summer alone. Rainfall in the Des Moines area last night ranged from a...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

New program provides former inmates with a second chance at life

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has a labor workforce problem in the state with more jobs available than people who are unemployed. One metro couple plans to spend their retirement addressing that issue and another – men and women who are released from prison only to go right back in. “Guys were coming back in […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy