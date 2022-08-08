Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bristol Press
Okee, Connecticut's first peer support fire canine, receives donation from new canine-supporting nonprofit
BRISTOL – When a community’s heroes and afflicted are unable to turn to therapy, friends or family for comfort in their trauma, who can they turn to?. Okee, a shepherd and hound mix, is Bristol’s – and Connecticut’s – first fire peer support dog.
WTNH.com
Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns after 2-year hiatus
(WTNH) – After a two-year long hiatus, the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is returning. And this time around, it’s kicking off with a bang!. The festival dedicated to celebrating Puerto Rican culture is being held on Saturday, August 13 on the New Haven Green, with plenty of fun festivities in store for those attending.
Eyewitness News
Children hospitalized after mercury contamination at New Britain home
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Two children were hospitalized after a mercury contamination at a home in New Britain on Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it happened at a home on Hatch Street. It said one of the children found a jar with silver-colored...
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
Eyewitness News
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
The Sunflower Festival In Woodbury Would Make My Mom Smile
As many of you know, I am not from 'round here, I hail from the state that is smack dab in the middle of the country, Kansas. The Sunflower is the state flower of Kansas, so as I was scrolling on my phone this weekend I ran across a pic of an amazing sunflower with an article about a "Sunflower Festival", and no it was NOT in Kansas, I was pleasantly surprised it was right here in Connecticut.
WTNH.com
Sailor proposes on Groton pier after six-month deployment
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — As families rejoiced with the return of the USS Indiana in Groton after six months of deployment on Wednesday, one U.S. Navy Sailor returned with a special gift: a proposal to his girlfriend. Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Frable proposed to Nevada Currier on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Midwest Food Bank holds monthly food distribution event in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Midwest Food Bank of New England is fulfilling a need with one donation at a time. Monday was distribution day at the food bank. Its goal is to deliver up to $18 million worth of food across New England each year. “Our agencies that we serve, which are food pantries, […]
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
WTNH.com
Berlin camp helps kids with disabilities reach new heights
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Succeeding against all odds, that’s what kids at the “Hospital for Special Care” do best. For the next three days, kids ages six to 19 will participate in a special day camp on the campus of Berlin High School. The camp is designed for youth with physical disabilities.
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
News 12
‘Leo is what gives this home happiness.’ Owner shares how he reunited with stolen dog
Home is where the dog is for Emanuel Castillo. “Leo is what gives this home happiness,” Castillo told News 12 Monday, a few days after he was reunited with his beloved two-year-old goldendoodle. “It feels like we came back to life again.”. Castillo's car was stolen with Leo...
A casting call for health-care ‘actors’
Time to tap your inner Brando: Fairfield University’s Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies is launching a three-day immersive acting program, “Patients and Performance: Healthcare Method Acting,” to train community members to play the roles of standardized patients, key components of Egan School undergraduate and graduate curricula. During the workshop (Sept. 16 through 18), members of the public will learn how to portray patients with a variety of health-care needs and to interact with students in order to help them develop their skills as health-care providers.
Ballard’s cancels Roots & Rhythm Festival after tumultuous weekend
Kim Poland, a representative for Ballard's owner Steven Filippi, told 12 News the Roots and Rhythm Festival won't be held as planned on Aug. 21.
New Britain Herald
Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open to honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Jr.
NEW BRITAIN – The Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open, hosted by the DAV Hardware City Chapter-8, will honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Angelo Tomasso Jr. after this year’s event. The veterans charity golf event has established a reputation over the years of not only raising significant money for veterans causes, but also by honoring distinguished veterans for their service.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Cat Bleached
2022-08-07@8:08pm–#Shelton CT– A woman in a black Mercedes dropped off a cat at the Shoreline Veterinary Clinic at 895 Bridgeport Avenue. The cat cat was doused in bleach and cologne according to radio reports and the woman refuses to take responsibility for it. Police on the way to investigate.
ctexaminer.com
Beacon Falls Mobile Home Residents to Petition for Fair Rent Commission, Air Grievances
BEACON FALLS —Tenants from the River’s Edge Mobile Home Community in Beacon Falls are petitioning the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after the community’s owner, Athena, raised tenants’ rents by $50 a month, an increase of about 10 percent. At a Board of Selectmen...
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
Comments / 0