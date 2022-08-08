ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idesignarch.com

Colonial Inspired Home with Contemporary Southern Charm

This timeless luxury residence in Nashville, Tennessee blends classic southern architecture with contemporary elegance. The generous front porch, rear outdoor patio and courtyard offer relaxing elegant living for this southern retreat. Designed by Wade Weissmann Architecture and constructed by Castle Homes, the impeccably crafted house features an inviting neutral interior...
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee

There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!

There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Dixon
nashvillelifestyles.com

Women in Business 2022: Kelly Sutton

Whether they’re working behind a desk, in the field, or on the road, trailblazing women are paving their own way in Music City. Now they’re taking a break from their busy schedules to share their success stories with us. THE DAILY HUSTLE. I talk about all the things...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Commodores Set to Open Next Season at Globe Life Field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team will open the 2023 season with their first appearance in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field—home of the Texas Rangers. The third annual tournament is scheduled for Feb. 17–19, 2023, and features six of the nation’s top programs. Vanderbilt...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors

COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
COLUMBIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
williamsonherald.com

Franklin High School fishing team sends duo to national championship

Franklin High School senior Carson Winn and Christ Presbyterian Academy sophomore Grant Thomas will participate in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors from Aug. 11-13. The partners will travel to Lake Hartwell, South Carolina to compete against 274 other teams for...
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy