Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
NBC Sports
Nashville observations: Music City Grand Prix remained chaotically on brand for IndyCar
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Same song, different verse for the Music City Grand Prix and the NTT IndyCar Series?. Well, maybe on the track — but the notes also weren’t exactly the same for the second trip to Nashvegas. The bright lights and bachelorette parties of Broadway still...
idesignarch.com
Colonial Inspired Home with Contemporary Southern Charm
This timeless luxury residence in Nashville, Tennessee blends classic southern architecture with contemporary elegance. The generous front porch, rear outdoor patio and courtyard offer relaxing elegant living for this southern retreat. Designed by Wade Weissmann Architecture and constructed by Castle Homes, the impeccably crafted house features an inviting neutral interior...
rewind943.com
Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee
There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Little League advances to Southeast Region title game, LLWS bid on the line
Just a few weeks after winning its second consecutive state championship, the Nolensville Little League Baseball program finds themselves on the brink a fourth Little League World Series appearance. Nolensville is 2-0 so far in the Southeast Regional Tournament with a 3-0 win against Team South Carolina and a 9-3...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chick-fil-A is Apparently Testing out a Full Wing Menu in Nashville and the Internet is Buzzing
Social media has been buzzing over the past couple of days as a video has gone viral that seemingly shows a Chick-fil-A customer picking up an order of bone-in smoked wings from the restaurant. The internet is buzzing as there is confusion surrounding the possibility of Chick-fil-A adding wings to...
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
RELATED PEOPLE
nashvillelifestyles.com
Women in Business 2022: Kelly Sutton
Whether they’re working behind a desk, in the field, or on the road, trailblazing women are paving their own way in Music City. Now they’re taking a break from their busy schedules to share their success stories with us. THE DAILY HUSTLE. I talk about all the things...
Low-fare airline introduces additional nonstop flight from Nashville
A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways. Both of these routes will begin on November 2.
vucommodores.com
Commodores Set to Open Next Season at Globe Life Field
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team will open the 2023 season with their first appearance in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field—home of the Texas Rangers. The third annual tournament is scheduled for Feb. 17–19, 2023, and features six of the nation’s top programs. Vanderbilt...
MTSU baseball head coach arrested for DUI in Murfreesboro
James Toman, 60, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. for driving under the influence. He was released from jail a few hours later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors
COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant gives statement that all UT fans will appreciate
Tennessee Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner delivered a quote on Monday that I’m pretty sure all UT fans will love. Garner met with reporters after the Vols’ seventh fall practice to discuss a variety of topics. The veteran defensive line coach touched on the expectations at Tennessee....
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
Nashville Humane rescues 40 beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
Forty flappy-eared beagles will soon be up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association after the organization joined in the effort to rescue the dogs from a breeding facility in Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15 Nashville Slang Terms You Should Know
From hot chicken to honky-tonk and beyond, here are some terms that will give you a leg up when you visit Nashville.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin High School fishing team sends duo to national championship
Franklin High School senior Carson Winn and Christ Presbyterian Academy sophomore Grant Thomas will participate in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors from Aug. 11-13. The partners will travel to Lake Hartwell, South Carolina to compete against 274 other teams for...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee
The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
Comments / 0