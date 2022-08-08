ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rapha Clinic of West Georgia named Recipient of the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative Foundation Grant

The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7,667 grant from the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative Foundation. These funds are made available with Carroll EMCF’s Operation Round Up® program which allows members to round their electric bill to the next dollar resulting in funds collected. These funds are used for grants that support programs such as: health and human services, educational, community service projects, and catastrophic events. This funding will be used to support Rapha Clinic’s Preventative Dental Care Program by securing salaries for Dental Hygienists and acquiring updated dental equipment for improving dental services.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

From golf course to nature area, Little Bear Creek finds new life

A 390-acre green oasis sits in the western corner of metro Atlanta, with miles of streams, ponds and wildlife that have sat untouched for over 14 years. The folks at the Southern Conservation Trust (SCT) envision opening the space to the community. Once known as the Bear Creek Golf Course,...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
GEORGIA STATE
douglasnow.com

Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia

According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Alt 101.7

Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?

I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
WSAV News 3

High-speed affordable internet coming to rural Georgia

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Many rural areas across the country, including right here in Georgia, lack access to high-speed, affordable internet. But help may soon be on the way.  The Biden administration is directing millions of dollars in loans and grants to support internet projects.  The USDA is making access to internet a little bit […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Burt Reynolds, ‘Deliverance’ put Georgia on the film industry’s map

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It all began with a movie about a peaceful little whitewater rafting trip among best buds in north Georgia’s scenic mountains. One of the first films made in Georgia, “Deliverance” was based on writer James Dickey’s debut novel of the same name. Released in 1972 and starring Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox and Jon Voight, it was filmed in northeast Georgia communities of Clayton and Rabun County, and became a huge commercial success.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

New Program Provides Financial Aid to some Georgians Pursuing Careers in Health Care

Some Georgians pursuing careers in health care will be getting additional financial help through a program announced Monday by Governor Brian Kemp. The Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program will spend $843,000 to help 500 current Dual-Enrollment high school students across Georgia achieve a Nurse Aid Technical College Certificate. Half of those students will also have the chance to earn an additional Geriatric Care Technical College Certificate.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
