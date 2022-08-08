The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7,667 grant from the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative Foundation. These funds are made available with Carroll EMCF’s Operation Round Up® program which allows members to round their electric bill to the next dollar resulting in funds collected. These funds are used for grants that support programs such as: health and human services, educational, community service projects, and catastrophic events. This funding will be used to support Rapha Clinic’s Preventative Dental Care Program by securing salaries for Dental Hygienists and acquiring updated dental equipment for improving dental services.

CARROLL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO