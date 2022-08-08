The LA Galaxy striker better known as Chicharito would like to get away from the us-against-them storyline and instead embrace both Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX. “We need to take the best out of each league," he said. "We need to take the best out of things and not stay in this narrative of heroes and guilty persons, and white and black, and etcetera. We need to be more positive and to have that narrative.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO