Yardbarker
“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star
Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
FOX Sports
All-Star Game highlights MLS, Liga MX partnership, rivalry
The LA Galaxy striker better known as Chicharito would like to get away from the us-against-them storyline and instead embrace both Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX. “We need to take the best out of each league," he said. "We need to take the best out of things and not stay in this narrative of heroes and guilty persons, and white and black, and etcetera. We need to be more positive and to have that narrative.”
Angel City's international friendly with Tigres Femenil displays growth in women's soccer
Angel City FC defeated Liga MX's Tigres Femenil 1-0 in the team's first international friendly match on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium.
CBS Sports
Rachel Daly transfer: England star joins Aston Villa after seven years in NWSL with Houston Dash
The Houston Dash announced the official transfer of long time Dash forward Rachel Daly to Aston Villa on Tuesday. Daly was drafted by the club in 2016, and played the entirety of her club career to date with the Houston franchise. The news comes after England's women's national team made a championship run during the 2022 UEFA women's Euro, where the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the cup final. The Euro title was the first for the women's team in its history.
UEFA・
SkySports
Carabao Cup first-round: Mark Hughes' Bradford upset Hull, Stevenage knock out Reading and Portsmouth beat Cardiff
Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade. Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years. Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan...
Dynamo Kyiv reaches Champions League playoffs; PSV advances
GENEVA (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely run toward the Champions League continued with an extra-time win over Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round on Tuesday. The Ukrainian club is now two games away from making the lucrative group stage of the Champions League as it faces a playoff against Benfica over the next two weeks.
UEFA・
Report: Manchester City Are Aware Bernardo Silva Wants To Join Barcelona
Bernardo Silva's proposed move to Barcelona is slowly becoming the saga of the summer, and Manchester City are now reportedly aware of the Portuguese midfielders desire to join the Spanish club. City know Bernardo would like to join Barca, but still won't sell him unless the fee is big.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
MLS・
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Montpellier
