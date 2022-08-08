ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star

Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

All-Star Game highlights MLS, Liga MX partnership, rivalry

The LA Galaxy striker better known as Chicharito would like to get away from the us-against-them storyline and instead embrace both Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX. “We need to take the best out of each league," he said. "We need to take the best out of things and not stay in this narrative of heroes and guilty persons, and white and black, and etcetera. We need to be more positive and to have that narrative.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rachel Daly transfer: England star joins Aston Villa after seven years in NWSL with Houston Dash

The Houston Dash announced the official transfer of long time Dash forward Rachel Daly to Aston Villa on Tuesday. Daly was drafted by the club in 2016, and played the entirety of her club career to date with the Houston franchise. The news comes after England's women's national team made a championship run during the 2022 UEFA women's Euro, where the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the cup final. The Euro title was the first for the women's team in its history.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Dynamo Kyiv reaches Champions League playoffs; PSV advances

GENEVA (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely run toward the Champions League continued with an extra-time win over Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round on Tuesday. The Ukrainian club is now two games away from making the lucrative group stage of the Champions League as it faces a playoff against Benfica over the next two weeks.
UEFA
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
MLS
