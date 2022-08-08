Read full article on original website
Man suspected in baby formula theft turns himself in to McKinney Police
A man suspected of stealing a package containing baby formula from a home in McKinney has turned himself in stating he had no use for the baby formula.
Several residents displaced by 3-alarm apartment fire in Denton
A Denton apartment complex has a big mess to clean up and repair because of Tuesday’s three-alarm fire that raced through a building in a complex on West Collins about three blocks from the UNT campus
KTEN.com
Body found at fire scene near Savoy
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
Sulphur Springs Couple Accused Of Child Endangerment
A Sulphur Springs couple was accused of child endangerment after their 1-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine. Child Protective Services launched an investigation of the pair in early July. During the course of the month-long investigation, Justin Dwayne Humphries and Shania Lynn Humphries and their 1-year-old all tested positive for methamphetamine, according to arrest and police reports.
SSPD: 75-Year-Old Sulphur Springs Woman Injured During Altercation With Granddaughter
A 75-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was reportedly injured during an altercation with her granddaughter at a Glover Street residence Saturday afternoon. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Officer Derrick Williams responded at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, to the reported disturbance. Upon arriving the older woman was reported to have been pushed down by her granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Bender. The grandmother reportedly fell over a wooden glider and hit a glass end table, causing injury to her wrist. The grandmother claimed the wrist to be burning. A short time later, Mayes noted the woman’s wrist was red.
Anna man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A jury sentenced an Anna man to life in prison today after finding him guilty of killing his wife last year. Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, called 911 on March 12, 2021 and told dispatchers he shot his wife. Anna police responded to the home and found the victim on the bathroom floor with a shotgun wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Enriquez initially told police that he accidentally pulled the trigger while putting his shotgun away and mentioned several times that it was not loaded. Officers, however, checked the gun and found...
KTRE
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead. Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband’s strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.
Dike Man Accused Of Shooting At Son During Disturbance
A 46-year-old Dike man was accused Saturday evening of shooting at his son during a disturbance, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Isaac Foley, Zack Horne, Chris Baumann and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, to a disturbance in which a man was alleged to be shooting a firearm at another man in front of a County Road 3518 residence.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Horse Stuck in Mud Saved by Denton Fire Officials, Volunteers
A horse stuck in the mud was rescued by Denton County Fire Department officials and volunteers Sunday. Officials said they received a call Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m. and later arrived at the scene, where they found the horse, laying on its side and unable to get up. Firefighters...
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 8, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Brown,Bradley Dale – Paris Municipal Court Capias. Faulk,Jeremy Landon – ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL; ASSAULT. Frazier,Thomas Carter – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. Hayes,Dandre Ahmad – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Jefferson,Vikki Lynn – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD...
Game wardens seize illegal electrofishing equipment
Two game wardens were able to seize multiple illegal electrofishing devices at an Oklahoma lake.
Baby dies in Rowlett home, one man now facing multiple felony counts
A man is locked up in connection with a baby’s death in Rowlett over the weekend. It all began when a woman called 911 for help, saying her husband was acting strangely and she was very afraid for her baby who was in his care.
WFAA
Infant pronounced dead in hospital; father charged after standoff, Rowlett police say
After the father stopped talking to police, they say they got into the family's garage and found the child. WFAA confirmed that the infant was eight months old.
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 8, 2022
CHRISTIAN, JOSEPH LEE – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. FLIPPEN, KENNETH CHARLES – MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. JEFFERSON, VIKKI LYNN – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. BIGGS, BRITTANY DIANE – CCC/MTAG-FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFFICER. FLETCHER, MARTHA SUE –...
WFAA
16-year-old arrested after car chase through East Dallas
Mesquite Police said a silver car was reported stolen out of Garland on Aug. 2. Officers spotted the car on Aug. 8.
KXII.com
Calera man arrested for burglary at Durant auto repair shop
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Joshua Allen Covington broke into four vehicles owned by Usry Auto House in August. Covington allegedly lifted the hood on all four...
KXII.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters battled a blaze in Love County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. on the Red River Wildlife Management Area. The fire was several hundred yards away from the closest road in dense vegetation. Officials said a fire line measuring 1.17 miles was cut...
KXII.com
Love & Carter Co. depleted after Saturday’s fire
Oklahoma (KXII) -The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass fire on Saturday that depleted their supplies. “We had to respond to a Red River Management Area, in Love’s Valley and it was only a 30-acre fire but it was in dense woods and grass and it took over 12 hours to contain.
KTEN.com
Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
