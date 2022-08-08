McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A jury sentenced an Anna man to life in prison today after finding him guilty of killing his wife last year. Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, called 911 on March 12, 2021 and told dispatchers he shot his wife. Anna police responded to the home and found the victim on the bathroom floor with a shotgun wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Enriquez initially told police that he accidentally pulled the trigger while putting his shotgun away and mentioned several times that it was not loaded. Officers, however, checked the gun and found...

17 HOURS AGO