'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
“Nothing on his schedule”: Greg Abbott hasn’t attended a single funeral for slain Uvalde children
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Greg Abbott's Democratic opponent in Texas' 2022 gubernatorial race, has been vehemently critical of Abbott's response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 — which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. And 25 News KXXV-TV, an ABC affiliate in Waco, may have given O'Rourke some more material to work with. According to an open-records request from 25 News, Abbott did not attend the funerals of any of the Uvalde victims.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Say They're 'Ready to Fight' Texas Gov in Video
A group of Texas mothers has unveiled an ad saying they are "ready to fight" to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, which describes itself as a "diverse group" of Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans, posted the video on Friday on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.
Texas Gov. Abbott buses illegal immigrants to NYC after city's mayor doesn't take up invitation to visit southern border
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week invited New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit the southern border and see first-hand the costs Texans are bearing as a result of “President Biden’s border crisis.” By Friday, he’d announced the first bus of illegal immigrants had arrived in New York City from Texas.
4 Men Indicted In San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy That Killed 53
Four men have been indicted in connection with the June 27 migrant truck tragedy in San Antonio, Texas that left 50 adults and three children dead. A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned the indictments Wednesday against Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, charging each of the men with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Gov. Abbott accused of ‘brutality,’ ‘human trafficking’ by columnist for busing illegal immigrants to NYC
Frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah ripped Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas., for busing illegal immigrants to New York City, which led Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin to join in on the bashing of the red state on Twitter over the weekend. On Friday, Obeidallah tweeted out a report...
natureworldnews.com
Grass Fire Engulfs At Least 20 Homes in the Suburban Dallas Area; Other Wildfires Reported in North Texas
A grass fire has torched the suburban Dallas area in the drought-stricken North Texas, engulfing at least 20 homes but with no immediate reports of casualties. The flames were likely caused by a lawnmower in the neighborhood, according to local authorities. Since then, the fire has spread, but was put...
Adams furious after Texas governor bused dozens of migrants to New York City
NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
Customs officers in Texas seize over $4.3 million in meth
Customs officers in Laredo, Texas, confiscated methamphetamine -- with a street value of a whopping $4.3 million -- that was hidden in a tractor-trailer.
Border wall funds diverted from Laredo; RGV and Southern California still getting new barriers
Border wall opponents are celebrating the cancellation of contracts in Laredo, Texas, but worry about border barrier construction still slated for South Texas' Rio Grande Valley and southern California.
Texas Guv Gloats as Bus Full of Migrants Arrives in New York City
A bus full of migrants who were sent away from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border arrived in New York City on Friday. Abbott has been bussing migrants to Washington, D.C., for weeks, prompting that city’s mayor to call in the National Guard for help. “Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a press release Friday. The Republic governor has protested President Joe Biden’s move to end a Trump-era policy that previously allowed border patrol agents to turn away more migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The bus of about 50 migrants arrived at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, where they were aided by non-governmental volunteers. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said.Read it at New York Daily News
