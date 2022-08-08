ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

Biotech ETFs Slip After Novavax Cuts 2022 Guidance

Biotechnology sector-related exchange traded funds retreated with Novavax Inc. (NasdaqGS: NVAX), plunging after the vaccine developer cut its 2022 revenue guidance in half. On Tuesday, the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) fell 4.1%, ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) dropped 4.3%, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) decreased 3.4%, and ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) declined 3.3%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hematology#Arena Pharmaceuticals#Gbt#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Global Blood Therapeutics#Global Therapeutics#Comirnaty#Reviral Ltd#Pfizer Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
PC Magazine

Memory Maker Micron to Invest $40B in US-Based Manufacturing

Micron, the company behind the Crucial RAM brand, plans on investing $40 billion over the next decade to build leading-edge memory manufacturing facilities in the US. The company made the announcement ahead of President Biden signing the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act into law on Tuesday. The legislation includes $52.7 billion in funding to bolster US manufacturing in semiconductors, a portion of which Micron anticipates receiving.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks

Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Amgen is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (AMGN)

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $18.38B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.12% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Amgen Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
STOCKS
Benzinga

New 483 Observations Unlikely to Impact Much Awaited Revance's Daxi Approval, Says This Analyst

Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC delivered a solid Q2 of RHA filler sales of $25.5 million, up 22%Q/Q and 50%Y/Y. OPUL/HintMD revenues reached $1.2 million (+43%Q/Q). Needham says that the main focus of the 2Q22 earnings update centered on news of three new Form 483 observations following the mid-July FDA pre-approval inspection of RVNC's DaxibotulinumtoxinA for glabellar lines manufacturing facility.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
tickerreport.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $655.00 at Cowen

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $698.35.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
etfdailynews.com

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy