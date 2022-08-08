Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
WATCH: Pete Rose gets standing ovation in return to Phillies and snubs rape accusations
Pete Rose returned to the Major League Baseball field Sunday to a standing ovation in Philadelphia as the Phillies’ 1980 World Series team was honored in a ceremony.
NBC Sports
Mets' Hernandez requests not to call Phillies games, doesn't like watching them play
The Phillies are on a bit of a roll right now. They're on a five-game winning streak and are 38-19 since Rob Thomson became the team's manager in June. None of that seems to matter to New York Mets color commentator and longtime player Keith Hernandez, though. Hernandez, while broadcasting...
FOX Sports
Phillies pushing hard for 1st playoff berth since 2011
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob Boone waved to the Phillies crowd that accentuated the “Booooo” in his name in honor of the Gold Glove-winning catcher that caught the last out of the 1980 World Series. He was an All-Star, a defensive whiz in Philly, a revered member of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Phillies slugger Harper likely to stay as DH when he returns
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning...
FOX Sports
Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak
Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs.
76ers Land 2 Major Jazz Pieces In Trade Scenario
In the NBA, every team is hoping to build a contender. Exactly how is it done?. We know you need star players. After all, the NBA is a talent-driven league. Meanwhile, basketball as a sport, in general, is more easily influenced by individuals than others. That doesn’t mean you don’t...
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Thomson responds to Keith Hernandez' comments about Phillies' fundamentals
Asked Wednesday afternoon about Keith Hernandez' comments that the Phillies "fundamentally and defensively have always been just not up to it," manager Rob Thomson pointed to how well they have played defensively the last two months. "I heard about it," Thomson said. "He's a good baseball man and I respect...
Eagles Veteran Jason Kelce Will Be Undergoing Surgery
Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery approximately one month before the season begins. The team explained the decision in a statement shared by Jeff McLane of The Inquirer. "After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine cleanout was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery," the Eagles said.
Warriors' Steph Curry almost beat Dodgers traffic until Dave Roberts put in Trayce Thompson
Roberts signaled to Steph to stay for someone he knows well.
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Surgery News
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to be down one of their best offensive lineman going forward. The team announced on Tuesday that veteran center Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery, which is being described as a small cleanup. There's currently no timetable for his return, but they expect him to be back on the field when the games start to count.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steve Courtin, a Delco Hall of Famer Who Made It to the 76ers
Steve Courtin, a Delaware County Hall of Famer who came from St. James High in Chester and made it to the 76ers, died Saturday. He was 79, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. “He was an exceptional all-around athlete,” said former Saint Joseph’s athletic director Don DiJulia, a teammate...
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Running Back Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing undrafted rookie running back DeAndre Torrey after welcoming him for a workout on Wednesday. Torrey was a standout running back for North Texas from 2018-21. Through his senior season in 2021, the dynamic RB recorded 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The NFL world took...
Comments / 0