Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
FOX Sports

Phillies pushing hard for 1st playoff berth since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob Boone waved to the Phillies crowd that accentuated the “Booooo” in his name in honor of the Gold Glove-winning catcher that caught the last out of the 1980 World Series. He was an All-Star, a defensive whiz in Philly, a revered member of...
FOX Sports

Phillies slugger Harper likely to stay as DH when he returns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning...
FOX Sports

Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs.
The Spun

Eagles Veteran Jason Kelce Will Be Undergoing Surgery

Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery approximately one month before the season begins. The team explained the decision in a statement shared by Jeff McLane of The Inquirer. "After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine cleanout was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery," the Eagles said.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Surgery News

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to be down one of their best offensive lineman going forward. The team announced on Tuesday that veteran center Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery, which is being described as a small cleanup. There's currently no timetable for his return, but they expect him to be back on the field when the games start to count.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Running Back Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing undrafted rookie running back DeAndre Torrey after welcoming him for a workout on Wednesday. Torrey was a standout running back for North Texas from 2018-21. Through his senior season in 2021, the dynamic RB recorded 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The NFL world took...
